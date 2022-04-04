ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Man arrested in Kanawha County shooting

By Amanda Barber, Bailey Brautigan
 2 days ago

(Photo courtesy of WV Jails)

UPDATE (April 4, 2022 at 10:55 a.m.): A man was arrested Sunday night after evidence showed a shooting he originally reported as accidental was in fact not an accident, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint stated Brett Peters, 39, of Yawkey, called 911 and said a woman shot herself in the face.

Lt. J.H. Thaxton arrived at 614 Childress Road in Alum Creek where he found Peters and the victim, Lacy Harrison, with a gunshot wound on the left side of her face and extensive injuries to her head.

Lt. Thaxton asked Peters about his original report that someone had mistakenly shot themself, to which Peters allegedly responded, “She did not shoot herself. There was a [tussle] right here, and it was a complete accident.” The complaint stated Peter also said he did not know the gun was “hammered back.”

Deputy J.D. Endicott and Detective J.R. Coleman interviewed Peters.

Deputy Endicott stated Peters told them Harrison threatened suicide and had a 22-caliber handgun. Peters said he took away that handgun and put it in his truck, according to the complaint.

Peters stated he then put a Tauras 9mm handgun in a gun holster on his hip. That complaint stated Peters knew the gun was loaded with three rounds, but he could not remove the magazine after attempting to.

According to Peters, his intention was to unload the gun, sit next to Harrison, give her the gun, and say, “If you want to kill yourself, kill yourself.” He said he was getting ready to sit beside Harrison with the gun and said, “That 22 wouldn’t do anything for you anyway. If you want to kill yourself, get a real gun.”

Peters said Harrison was bent over tying her shoe but then grabbed the gun, and it went off while Peters was holding it.

Detectives executed a search warrant and found a single fire 9mm Tauras PT99. A single bullet hole and fired bullet were found in the area of the home where the shooting occurred.

The criminal complaint states the shooting does not appear to be accidental based on evidence.

Peters was charged with Malicious or Unlawful Assault, a felony. The defendant remains innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the shooting on Childress Road was initially thought to be accidental.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect was arrested for malicious wounding on Sunday evening.

He was arraigned on Sunday night.

