Why Twitter Shares Are Soaring Today

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading significantly higher Monday morning after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in the social media company.

According to a 13G filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, Musk bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares with sole power to vote. The nearly $3 billion purchase reportedly makes Musk the largest Twitter shareholder.

The move comes after Musk said he was seriously considering building a new social media platform, following a Twitter poll questioning the company's algorithm, suggesting it should be open source.

TWTR 52-Week Range: $31.30 - $73.34

The stock was up 20.5% at $47.37 at time of publication.

