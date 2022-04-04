ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Smarts

By John Peters II
Mount Airy News
 2 days ago

“STEAM”ed UP on Mondays at 4 p.m. — Join us for science stories and simple experiments for grade school ages. Toddler Time for children ages 2-3 Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old Thursday at 9:30 a.m.; preschool story time for ages 4 –...

Parade

Our Favorite Books of Spring! 28 Books We're Loving This Season

There’s nothing quite like a little sun and crisp spring air to offer the little boost of serotonin we’ve been missing all winter. While the season is just starting, one thing we can promise is that it will be jam-packed with books on the top of our recommendation pile. Perhaps you’re looking for a psychological thriller about a rocky marriage and a therapist who knows too much? How about a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meets Big Bang Theory feminist anthem? An explosive mystery book that will keep you turning the page? An enemies-to-lovers rom-com? Or perhaps a buzzy novel about two women running a counterfeit handbag scheme? No matter your TBR pile preferences, there’s a book for you this spring. Check them out them below!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Authors Peng Shepherd and Anne Tyler show that family is...complicated

Today's first interview is with author Peng Shepherd on her new mystery. A father and daughter, both cartographers, haven't spoken in seven years. But when the father is found dead his daughter must use their shared skill to solve the mystery of his death. Shepherd told NPR's Elissa Nadworny that obsession can be a stand-in for the person lost. Next, Anne Tyler on her new book which follows a family in Baltimore across several generations. Tyler told NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that she likes to write about families because they sort of have to love each other even when they annoy each other.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Week

NoViolet Bulawayo's 6 favorite books

NoViolet Bulawayo's first novel, We Need New Names, was a 2013 Booker Prize finalist. Her new book, Glory, is a satire, inspired by the overthrow of Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe, about a nation of farm animals navigating a political transition. The Enchanted Wood by Enid Blyton (1939) Books were so...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

‘The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life’ review

There’s something about comics that elevates the written word which is plain to see in The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life. The new hardcover from Abrams ComicArts is by Grant Snider features a comic strip style with a complete “story” on each page. The word “story” is in quotes because in many ways this book is poetry paired with drawings made to make you think, reflect, and ultimately calm your nerves. It’s a bit about living, but in many ways, it’s also a book about slowing down and not doing anything at all to better respect and enjoy being alive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Artist Dan-ah Kim on Picture Books and Graphic Designs for The Gilded Age

This week, host Karen Han talks to artist and designer Dan-ah Kim, whose work includes the picture book The Grandmasters Daughter and multiple graphic design projects for film and television. In the interview, Dan-ah discusses her traditional style of working and explains how she adapted her work to the picture book form. Then she talks about her graphic design work for the HBO series The Gilded Age.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jillian Enright

Another way in which fiction reflects reality so well

I really wish I could remember who recommended the Six of Crows duology to me so I could thank them. I don’t typically go in for fantasy-type novels, but I am so glad I gave this one a try. I’m now on the next duology, King of Scars, by the same author, Leigh Bardugo.
The Guardian

Books are my refuge, but I had to overcome dyslexia to write the stories I was bursting to tell

Stories for me have always been an escape. At first it was those written by other people – I slid into them when things in the real world became overwhelming. I can map my childhood through The Secret Garden via A Town Like Alice. As a dyslexic child who struggled to read, I listened endlessly to story tapes from the library, and my tastes were dictated by what was available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mount Airy News

Sigmon, Spencer bring Unique Sound show to Earle

Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer return to the Historic Earle Theatre with their Unique Sound of the Mountains show on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Larry Sigmon was born in Callaway, Virginia. His father, Lewis Eldridge Sigmon, was a locally beloved banjo and fiddle player. Larry Sigmon taught himself harmonica as a child and then moved to guitar, learning to play by backing up his father. When he took up the banjo at 15, it became his main instrument, and he developed a signature hard-driving, rhythmic style.
CALLAWAY, VA

