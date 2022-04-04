ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC's Final Trades: Canadian Natural Resources, Ericsson Telefon, Duke Energy And This Tech Stock

By Craig Jones
 2 days ago
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Richard Saperstein of HighTower Treasury Partners said Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ had 11% free cash flows and 3.8% dividend yield. The stock is a “great hedge against current environment,” he added.

Pete Najarian chose Ericsson as his pick. Referring to the options market performance of Swedish telecom major Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC, Najarian said, “They’re buying April 10s again, twice now in the last three days.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended going long on Duke Energy Corp DUK but said he was staying in cash for now. Check out energy stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named Intuitive Surgical, Inc ISRG as her final trade. Shares of Intuitive Surgical have lost more than 15% year to date.

Stephen Weiss
Benzinga

Benzinga

