Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hank

Sociable, loyal friend looking for a new family

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week from Woods Humane Society North County is Hank. Hank is a big, fluffy guy that likes to play and hang out with people. He’s very vocal and spends a lot of time exploring the shelter.

His previous human will tell you that he is extremely loyal and would love to find a family where he can continue to enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. If you’re looking for a large, friendly 2-year-old companion, come into Woods in Atascadero to meet Hank today!

Woods Humane Society’s facilities are currently open for adoptions daily from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., and they close at 5 p.m.

For more information about cat adoptions at the North County location, click here: https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/atascadero/

