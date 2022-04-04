ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hank

By Access Publishing
 2 days ago
Sociable, loyal friend looking for a new family

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week from Woods Humane Society North County is Hank. Hank is a big, fluffy guy that likes to play and hang out with people. He’s very vocal and spends a lot of time exploring the shelter.

His previous human will tell you that he is extremely loyal and would love to find a family where he can continue to enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. If you’re looking for a large, friendly 2-year-old companion, come into Woods in Atascadero to meet Hank today!

Woods Humane Society’s facilities are currently open for adoptions daily from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., and they close at 5 p.m.

For more information about cat adoptions at the North County location, click here: https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/atascadero/

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 218-2415.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

