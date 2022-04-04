ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dogecoin Keeps Head Above Water As Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink Ahead Of Fresh Trading Week

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEjsT_0eyjVDDC00
  • Dogecoin was up 2.6% over 24 hours at press time even though Bitcoin traded in the red and Ethereum was flat
  • The co-relation between equities and cryptocurrencies continues to be strong in the upcoming trading week, according to one analyst

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 2.6% higher over 24 hours at $0.145 leading up to early Monday morning.

DOGE traded higher at press time even though Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower and Ethereum ETH/USD was largely flat. The global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.1% at $2.2 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 2.6%

24-hour against Bitcoin 3%

24-hour against Ethereum 2.4%

7-day -2.3%

30-day 17.8%

YTD performance

-16.4%

The Doge Factors

  • The meme cryptocurrency was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,887 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data. XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum were the three most discussed coins.
  • $1.97 million worth of DOGE futures have been liquidated in 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency rose, according to Coinglass data.

DOGE’s Chart Shows Buoyancy

A bull flag pattern was created between March 15 and Saturday on DOGE’s chart with the pole formed between March 15 and March 28 and the flag formed over the following days, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

If DOGE breaks from this pattern in the coming days, it could print a higher high, as per Schaffer.

Wider Crypto Market Still Tied Up With Equities

On Sunday, cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said it wasn't a “good look” for the S&P 500 failing to hold above the 4,600 levels.

“If stocks puke next week, it'll drag #cryptos with them,” said Bennett in a tweet.

Doge Around The Web

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus pointed out the downsides for businesses to accept the meme coin early Monday morning. Where according to him are none.

The Dogecoin Foundation says the second Question and Answer session on the cryptocurrency will be held on April 4 at 5 p.m. ET and will feature DOGE developer Michi Lumin, executive board member of the foundation Jens Weichers, and product lead at the foundation Timothy Stebbing.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bennett
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#Cryptocurrencies#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Xrp#Coinglass
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy