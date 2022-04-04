Dogecoin Keeps Head Above Water As Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink Ahead Of Fresh Trading Week

Dogecoin was up 2.6% over 24 hours at press time even though Bitcoin traded in the red and Ethereum was flat

The co-relation between equities and cryptocurrencies continues to be strong in the upcoming trading week, according to one analyst

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 2.6% higher over 24 hours at $0.145 leading up to early Monday morning.

DOGE traded higher at press time even though Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower and Ethereum ETH/USD was largely flat. The global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.1% at $2.2 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 2.6%

24-hour against Bitcoin 3%

24-hour against Ethereum 2.4%

7-day -2.3%

30-day 17.8%

YTD performance

-16.4%

The Doge Factors

The meme cryptocurrency was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,887 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data. XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum were the three most discussed coins.

$1.97 million worth of DOGE futures have been liquidated in 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency rose, according to Coinglass data.

DOGE’s Chart Shows Buoyancy

A bull flag pattern was created between March 15 and Saturday on DOGE’s chart with the pole formed between March 15 and March 28 and the flag formed over the following days, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

If DOGE breaks from this pattern in the coming days, it could print a higher high, as per Schaffer.

Wider Crypto Market Still Tied Up With Equities

On Sunday, cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said it wasn't a “good look” for the S&P 500 failing to hold above the 4,600 levels.

“If stocks puke next week, it'll drag #cryptos with them,” said Bennett in a tweet.

Doge Around The Web

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus pointed out the downsides for businesses to accept the meme coin early Monday morning. Where according to him are none.

The Dogecoin Foundation says the second Question and Answer session on the cryptocurrency will be held on April 4 at 5 p.m. ET and will feature DOGE developer Michi Lumin, executive board member of the foundation Jens Weichers, and product lead at the foundation Timothy Stebbing.