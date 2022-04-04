ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU football coach Ryan Day to talk spring practice

By Orri Benatar, Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D52hC_0eyjV0p000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring practice for the Buckeyes is continuing as they are two weeks away from the annual intra-squad spring game on April 16 at the Horseshoe.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will have a press conference at 10:30 a.m. after the ninth spring practice of 2022.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

The team is back to a closed-door setting after 1,000 students came to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to watch an open Buckeyes practice .

WATCH: Emeka Egbuka makes incredible one-handed catch

Day said the next two weeks, including the spring game, is when players start to separate themselves and the two-deep rosters become more clear heading into the preseason. Day said one of the players who is second on the depth chart but ready to start if needed is backup quarterback Kyle McCord.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Day spoke about C.J. Stroud’s character and signing autographs and taking pictures for every student who wanted one after OSU’s practice Saturday.

Day said one of Ohio State’s biggest advantages this year will be the depth at defensive line, which he says runs three-deep in being able to rotate players into the game.

But on the other side, Day said the Buckeyes need more depth on the offensive line saying only five to six players are ready to play right now but they need seven or eight options to feel comfortable.

While the Buckeyes need more options on the offensive line, they benefit from Stroud coming back for a second year and having natural talents to go along with what Day calls a tremendous football IQ.

