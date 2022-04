Our chosen restaurant this month to visit is the White Oak Buffet just outside of town on FM-69. They are only open two days per week on Friday and Saturday from 3-9pm. So plan your visit accordingly. Their address is 2327 FM 69 North, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Bring the whole family out to enjoy this local favorite. The pricing is set by age, with a flat rate for to-go options. They should probably have a teenage boy category, based on how much my kid ate. He made up for whatever I missed at dinner.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO