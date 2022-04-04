ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Trenton High School music students take top honors at competition in St. Joseph

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous music students at Trenton High School have qualified for state competition following the district events Saturday in St. Joseph. The Trenton High School vocal music department qualified seven entries for the state music contest on April 29th in Columbia. The Trenton High School instrumental music department qualified six entries and...

www.kttn.com

