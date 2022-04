State championship football coach Patrick Browning leaving Pike Road for Greenville

Alabama coach Nick Saban said wide receiver Agiye Hall is suspended from the team and indicated the suspension could be permanent. “He is suspended from the team for violations of some team rules, whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t really matter,” Saban said Wednesday. “Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values [of the program] and do what they need to do -- they’re all there to help them be more successful, so to respect those and do those is always really helpful.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO