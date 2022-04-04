ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

West Virginia man hits girlfriend in head with wrench and tries to set her on fire; Deputies say

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNOpl_0eyjT3Ol00

A West Virginia man has been charged and arrested after deputies say they were told he hit his girlfriend in the head with a wrench and tried to set her on fire.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call of a possible mental hygiene in Cannelton.

Deputies say they were informed by the caller that his son was having a “mental breakdown” and may have injured his girlfriend.

Deputies say they were unable to locate a female victim at that time and the male suspect was being uncooperative.

On scene, it was discovered that the female victim had just entered the Montgomery General Hospital with severe lacerations to her head and was covered in blood.

The victim told officers that her boyfriend had hit her, choked her until she lost consciousness, struck her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol, and attempted to set her on fire.

She told deputies that she was able to escape through a window.

Deputies said that after a short struggle the suspect was placed under arrest.

James L Craig Jr, 36 of Cannelton, was charged with the felony offense of Unlawful Wounding, and the misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Battery and Obstructing. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

