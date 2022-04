Presenting your iHeartRadio Icon – Jennifer Lopez! J.Lo set the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards’ stage on fire with a performance of some of her biggest hits. The eyes of the music world turned to Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday (Mar. 22) for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Not only did the ceremony honor Jennifer Lopez with the iHeartRadio Icon award, but it also gave J.Lo., 52, the spotlight and the opportunity to show why she is a living legend. Before she could arrive, Billy Porter and a handful of voguers, in full Pose mode, celebrated some of J.Lo’s most significant fashion moments (with help from some of the biggest drag performers ever.) It was a celebration of all her greatest hits. Enter J.Lo herself, singing “On My Way” while standing next to a banner reading “Equality.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO