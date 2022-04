Homeowner's associations can be a pain in the behind, but can they really take your home if you don't abide by their rules? We've all heard of HOA horror stories. Sometimes you pay your HOA fees and they do absolutely nothing to make the neighborhood better or enforce basic rules to keep the neighborhood beautiful and property values up. On the other hand, there are those overzealous associations. I just read one about a person who bought a home and the previous owner had beef with HOA. They seized the parking spaces and were making life hell for the residents. Unfortunately, the new owner inherited the headache.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO