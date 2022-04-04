Man, 28, found fatally shot in head inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the head in an apartment of the building where he resided late Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside of an apartment at a building located on Blake Avenue near Logan Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers observed 28-year-old Andrew Cruz inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Man Critically Injured in Shooting @CitizenApp 1148 Blake Ave Yesterday 11:41:10 PM EDT

EMS responded to the location and transported Cruz to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.