ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man, 28, found fatally shot in head inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NULdE_0eyjS8zR00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the head in an apartment of the building where he resided late Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside of an apartment at a building located on Blake Avenue near Logan Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers observed 28-year-old Andrew Cruz inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Man Critically Injured in Shooting @CitizenApp

1148 Blake Ave Yesterday 11:41:10 PM EDT

EMS responded to the location and transported Cruz to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

NYPD: Man had woman in chokehold before raping her inside Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying find a man accused of raping a woman after he was caught on video grabbing her from behind and placing her in a chokehold.It happen inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx.The woman, 27, was unconscious from the chokehold when the man raped her, according to police. She was taken to the hospital with cuts to her nose and mouth.The suspect ran from the building, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Police#911#Brookdale Hospital
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy