Families mourn victims of Sacramento mass shooting; community left 'stunned'

Candles were lit at the corner of K and 9th Streets in downtown Sacramento just a block away from where a shooting left six people dead and 12 others injured

Family members gathered as they waited for the coroner's office to take the bodies of their loved ones from the crime scene.

The shooting happened just after 2 am Sunday along a street lined with theaters, restaurants and nightclubs.

Police nearby heard the gunfire and rushed to the scene.

Dozens of evidence markers now line the sidewalks.

Allan Hugo lives along K Street and heard the gunfire, "It just kept going on... just pow, pow, pow, pow, pow."

He captured video as police arrived, saying he's now lost his sense of security.

"It's put fear in all of us. We're all just like stunned," Hugo said.

A total of 18 adults were shot. Three men and three women did not survive.

Officials say they've collected hundreds of pieces of evidence, including a stolen firearm. Police cameras also captured part of the shooting.

At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killing six and wounding 12 others.

Now detectives are trying to determine a motive.

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters," said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.

As police search for at least two shooters, family members are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Pamela Harris visited the area Sunday, saying her son 38-year-old Sergio Harris was among those who lost their lives.

He was a married father of two.

She's now calling for more to be done to protect people in the city.

"They're going to have to get some control over this. People can't go to a club and have fun without worrying about coming out and not worrying about being alive the next day?" Harris said.

The family of DeVazia Turner said he also did not survive. He was from Vacaville and was just 29 years old.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is pledging to do more to keep people safe.

"We will do everything we can on the investment side, on the public safety side, on the gun side. To protect the public," the mayor said.

Sacramento Police have not released any suspect information at this time. They still have not given any updates on the 12 people injured in this shooting.