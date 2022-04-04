ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 05:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible. * WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Logan County, Phillips County, Sedgwick County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: Logan County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WARNING FOR TODAY IS CANCELLED BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds decrease tonight then increase again tomorrow. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected Thursday. * WHERE...Logan County, Phillips County, Sedgwick County and Washington County Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire. Blowing dust may reduce visibility at times and create hazardous driving conditions.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph will subside this evening before increasing again on Thursday with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Kiowa County, Baca and Prowers Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible along with areas of blowing dust. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east west roadways.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lexington; Richland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Lexington and Richland. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 735 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Five Points, SC State Fair Grounds, West Columbia Riverwalk, Olympia, Rosewood and Guignard Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chase, Deuel, Frontier, Garden, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chase; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THURSDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph tonight. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph on Thursday. * WHERE...Perkins, Lincoln, Hayes, Keith, Garden, Chase, Deuel and Frontier Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Breezy Today With Stronger Winds Monday A series of disturbances will bring increased breezes this afternoon and evening, with stronger winds Monday afternoon and evening. For today, westerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph with around 35 mph in wind prone locations, are expected. For Monday, there is potential for westerly gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts 45 to 60 mph for wind prone locations. The strongest gusts are expected mainly north of I-80. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility this afternoon and evening, with more widespread reductions Monday afternoon and evening, across portions of northwest and west-central Nevada in addition to eastern Lassen and Modoc counties in California. These winds will create a risk for high-profile vehicles, especially Monday on Highway 395 and Interstate 580 through northeast California and extreme western Nevada. Choppy boating conditions are expected on Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Lake, and Lahontan Reservoir. Rough air can also be expected for aviation. Anyone venturing into the high Sierra backcountry should be prepared for strong winds across exposed Sierra ridges where gusts 70 to 95 mph are likely.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gray, Hutchinson, Moore, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Gray; Hutchinson; Moore; Wheeler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 39 mph expected, with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Gray, Hutchinson, Moore and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN POLK COUNTY At 848 PM EDT, Thunderstorms that produced heavy rain have exited the warned area. Although heavy rain has ended, creeks and streams may remain at high levels or over their banks. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Frog Mountain and Conasauga. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
POLK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central South Carolina. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 830 PM EDT At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Orangeburg County Airport to 7 miles southwest of Cross. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Rowesville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Eautaw Springs, Blounts Landing and Low Falls Landing. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 151 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

Community Policy