ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 08:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summer Lake, OR
City
Lakeview, OR
City
Christmas Valley, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
County
Lake County, OR
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Lake#Power Lines#Central#The Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along U.S Highways 56, 64 and 87. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the late morning before temperatures begin to warm. This could reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 60 mph. * WHERE... El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, and eastern Kiowa counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Cimarron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory on Thursday, northwest winds 35 to 39 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Hemphill, Roberts and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 739 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near I-75 At Exit 16, or 8 miles south of Valdosta, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Lowndes County, including the following locations Dasher, I-75 At Exit 11, Valdosta Regional Airport and Naylor. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy