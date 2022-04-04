ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Sanditon’ Stars Rose Williams, Tom Weston-Jones, and Turlough Convery Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Balloon Scene

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

This week on Sanditon on Masterpiece on PBS, Charlotte Heywood ( Rose Williams ) was literally swept away. After Tom Parker ( Kris Marshall ) loses a major attraction for his big Sanditon fair, the army flies in with a solution: a hot air balloon. The relatively newfangled contraption, which was first brought to prominence in Europe by the French Montgolfier brothers in the 1780s, scares most of the town, though, at first. The only person brave enough to take a short flight off the ground with Colonel Lennox ( Tom Weston-Jones )? Our heroine Charlotte.

The hot air balloon sequence not only let Charlotte have some “alone time” with the dashing Colonel Lennox, but it set up sweet Arthur Parker ( Turlough Convery ) for a hero moment of his own. When the balloon suddenly starts to zip away, it is Arthur who manages to pull it back to earth, becoming the hero of the day.

“Oh that was such a fun scene!” Sanditon star Rose Williams told Decider recently. “That idea came to the mind of Charles [Sturridge], our director. And I’m so glad they went ahead with it, because it wasn’t gonna go ahead for a while, and then they went for it”

“It was really incredibly shot actually. We had a beautiful set which played as the promenade on a curve with real sand brought in and a green screen where the sea would be so they could transition and do beach scenes,” Williams said. “So that scene was partially shot on a real beach and then partially shot on the promenade set which is in the backlot of the studio we were filming in.”

Sanditon co-star Turlough Convery actually recalled the shoot as being “very funny to film.”

“We filmed it in essentially opposite a massive hangar, a sort of airplane hangar where the Concord was originally built. So we’re sort of staring out to sea and staring out to the landscape and having to pretend that we’re not just looking at a massive hanger,” Convery said. “Whenever you see us at any point in the season staring out to sea from the promenade, we’re just staring at a massive aluminum hanger. So you’ll see lots of ‘Joey from Friends smelling the fart’ acting. Hopefully better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQtMh_0eyjRtzC00 Photo: PBS

Williams confirmed that blue screen was definitely part of the scene’s magic, but the “basket was real.”

“We were hoisted up and down in a car park within the studio. I’ve got some really amusing pictures of it being only a few feet above the ground, but then when you see it all put together it was a very creative use of props,” she said. “We did actually go quite high when we were up on the promenade on a crane. I personally found that very fun.”

Then Williams sheepishly said, “I think Tom [Weston-Jones] was a little more scared of heights than me.”

Williams was worried that her comments would get back to her co-star, but Tom Weston-Jones volunteered his feelings on heights unprovoked.

“I mean, the sequence itself was great fun to film. Although I am not really — much like Lennox, he’s not enamored with heights — and that’s exactly how I feel about them. I’m not a fan. But, you know, it was a really, really fun day,” Weston-Jones said.

Although it wasn’t his favorite day on set because of the heights, Weston-Jones was emphatic that he loved doing the scene with Rose Williams. “We both really didn’t have to work particularly hard. I don’t think either of us really had to grit our teeth and figure out what the scene was about. It just kind of felt quite natural,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2vd4_0eyjRtzC00 Photo: PBS

While the scene might be in part about Lennox and Charlotte getting closer, it’s also about Charlotte learning to have fun again.

More On: Sanditon 'Sanditon's Showrunner Reveals He Did Look to Darcy & Wickham for Colbourne & Lennox 'Sanditon' Stars Rose Williams and Ben Lloyd-Hughes Take Us Behind-the-Scenes of Those Schoolroom Scenes 'Sanditon's Showrunner Explains Why It Was Time To Bring Back Clara Stream It Or Skip It: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 On Netflix, Where The Eldest Bridgerton Gets His Shot At Romance

“When she goes up into the balloon, that’s when she’s starting to feel a bit of lightness again,” Williams said. “Being up hoisted where the clouds are, looking down at Sanditon she’s reminded of all the things she loves about the town. She sees Tom and the Parkers in full swing and a sense of lightness comes back into her spirit. Because she’s been grieving obviously.”

Of course, the Parker of the hour was Arthur. When Decider asked Convery what it was like for Arthur to be the hero, he was at first demure.

“[It was] very much by accident!” Convery said. “It was great. I feel like we’re seeing a new side to Arthur, and I feel like all the growth that happened throughout Season 1, I think he’s finally coming into himself.”

“We sort of tracked it as in the first season, he was coming to begin to understand himself and then the second season, he really begins to know himself. And then in the third season, he really becomes himself,” Convery said.

It should go without saying that we can’t wait to see the man Arthur Parker becomes…

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

How Tom Weston-Jones Swaggered His Way into ‘Sanditon’ Season 2

The Sanditon Season 2 premiere begins with utter tragedy, but ends with a ray of…hope? At least, the Masterpiece on PBS series introduces the grieving Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) to two potential new suitors. Charlotte meets her brooding new employer, Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), and a confident war hero named Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones). While Colbourne and Charlotte start off on the wrong foot, Colonel Lennox is flirtatious from the start. The redcoat is impressed by our beloved heroine and admires her courageous spirit. But who exactly is Colonel Lennox and where did the idea for him come from? Sanditon Season...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Sanditon’s Showrunner Reveals He Did Look to Darcy & Wickham for Colbourne & Lennox

Sanditon Season 2 Episode 3 finally steers the Masterpiece on PBS show straight into the realm of Jane Austen‘s Pride & Prejudice. We’ve known for a while now that Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) would find herself wooed by two dashing new characters in Sanditon Season 2: war hero Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) and reclusive widower Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). Just as it seems that Colbourne is starting to thaw around our Miss Heywood, Lennox drops a bombshell in Charlotte’s lap. It seems there is bad blood between the men over a woman…and it seems that Sanditon is leaning hard into...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Marshall
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Marsau Scott Shades LaTisha Scott’s Cousin?

Marsau Scott’s loyalty to LaTisha Scott continues to be questioned by fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans had a lot to say after the recent episode. Marsau Scott was once again grilled about rumors regarding his marriage to LaTisha Scott. He’s already been accused of cheating but the latest rumor involved Martell Holt. Miss Wanda asked Marsau if it’s true he has a secret place with Martell. According to the rumor, Marsau allegedly has an apartment with Martell. And they allegedly use that place to do dirt. Marsau thought this was a stupid question to ask. And Wanda was irritated that Marsau never gave her a direct answer. Regardless, Marsau refused to take Wanda seriously.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33

Click here to read the full article. Tom Parker, best known for being part of the UK boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday, his wife Kelsey Hardwick announced on social media. He was 33. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Hardwick, with whom Parker shares two children, wrote in an Instagram post. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Gets Big Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

There's been several changes on the talk show front in recent weeks. Both The Wendy Williams Show and The Nick Cannon Show were cancelled within days of one another. Rumors of The Real ending after its 8th season are also floating around, with comedian Sherri Shepherd, and singer and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson getting their own talk shows. Late night talk shows are also seeing some major changes. According to Deadline, Jamie Granet-Bederman is stepping down from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and will be replaced by The Drew Barrymore Show exec producer Chris Miller.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Will Smith Resigns In Disgrace From Academy After Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith, whose physical attack of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars is still causing ripple effects in Hollywood, has officially resigned from the the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. Smith’s statement, released Friday night, comes in advance of the organization’s official announcement of the disciplinary actions taken against the Academy Award winning actor. The full text of his statement can be found below: “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Open Up About the “Exciting” and “Terrifying” Future of Penelope and Colin

**Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 and potentially Seasons 3 & 4 Ahead!**. Bridgerton Season 2 is supposed to be Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) season, but one of his siblings couldn’t stop stealing the spotlight. From the moment Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) returns from his tour abroad, he’s making Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) heart go a-flutter and dredging up drama from the past. By season’s end, it seems that Colin and Penelope might be getting closer than ever. After all, Colin gallantly tries to come to her rescue and dances with her at the Featherington ball. He says she is special to him! But then Colin throws all that goodwill away by destroying the dream for Pen. Our sweet Miss Featherington overhears Colin telling his friends that he would “never dream of courting Penelope Featherington!”
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy