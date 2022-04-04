ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver Shuts Down O.J. Simpson on the Chris Rock-Will Smith Slap: “Nope”

By Alex Zalben
 2 days ago

It was the slap heard round the world when Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars after the latter made a joke about the former’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. And apparently, as pointed out by John Oliver on last night’s (April 3) episode of Last Week Tonight , the world seems to still include none other than O.J. Simpson .

“At the Oscars, this happened,” Oliver began towards the top of the show, bringing up the infamous picture of Smith smacking Rock. “A moment that has spawned thousands of terrible takes, with this one maybe being maybe the one we needed the least.”

At that, Oliver cut to footage of O.J. Simpson, former sports star and acquitted murderer, talking to camera about the slap while jaunty music plays in the background.

“The question I’ve been getting is Will Smith and Chris Rock,” Simpson says. “Hey, look, it was unfortunate. I think Will was wrong. Look, I understood the feeling.”

In case your eyes bugged out of your head at that, you’re not alone. First: whomst among us is asking O.J. Simpson to weigh in on the Chris Rock/Will Smith slap? Was literally nobody else available? Second: is he comparing… whatever happened on the Oscars stage to, uh, going on trial for murdering your wife?

Also feeling extremely “yikes” about the whole thing? Oliver, who shut it down immediately.

“Nope,” Oliver said. “Not you, O.J. Not you. No one wants to hear from you on this. Especially when you seem to be coming live from the COVID patio of a Sēnor Frog’s. You can just sit this one out. Think of this situation like a rowdy bachelorette ordering a mimosa. We want as little juice involved here as humanly possible.”

You can watch the full clip in the show, which is currently streaming on HBO Max . And fingers crossed this little exchange doesn’t lead to If I Did It 2: The Slap , where O.J. puts himself in Will Smith’s shoes. Or gloves, if you will. Hypothetically speaking, of course.

GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement after Oscar slap

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first public statement since her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she posted to Instagram Tuesday morning.   It comes after Will Smith issued an apology to Rock Monday, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."Rock himself has not made any public statements since the incident.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally condemned Smith's actions Monday and announced a review to determine if...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
MUSIC
The Spun

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On The Will Smith Incident

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have spoken on Sunday night’s wild Oscars incident, Chris Rock had not – until tonight. Rock, performing at his first show since the incident, briefly addressed a Boston crowd regarding what happened at The Academy Awards. The popular comedian said he...
CELEBRITIES
