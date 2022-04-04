ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Registration reopening for Bradford Pear ‘bounties’ in Guilford County

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6X1c_0eyjQtsZ00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Got some smelly, invasive trees you’d like to get rid of?

Well, good news. Registration from the Bradford Pear “bounty” Program will reopen to Guilford County residents on Tuesday.

The program paused temporarily due to high demand but is now able to reopen in Guilford County.

Through the program, Guilford County residents can remove a Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a native tree during the program’s first exchange event on April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents can exchange up to five trees. The exchange will take place at the UNC Greensboro Park & Ride lot at 1720 West Gate City Boulevard. Trees won’t be shipped or saved for later.

People turning in their smelly pear trees can replace it with redbud, flowering dogwood, paw paw, serviceberry, river birch, blackgum, box elder, swamp white oak, tulip poplar, silver maple and American beech. This is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Registration is required to attend. You can find out more about registering on the NC Tree Bounty website . Registration opens Tuesday, April 5. It is currently limited to Guilford County residents only, and registration will only be open until all trees have been reserved. Previous registrations will be honored.

Anyone outside of Guilford County is encouraged to check the program website regularly for information about future events and locations.

