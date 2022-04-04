Percussion concert April 8 at Glenville State University
By From Staff Reports
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University student musicians will bring back the rhythmic sounds of drums, marimbas and more to the Fine Arts Center Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday with a percussion concert. The concert will consist of two parts. The first will contain traditional percussion...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Glenville State University students were recently named as recipients of scholarships by the Women’s Leadership Circle. Avalon Green, Madelynn V. Ojanpera-Lynch and Megan Harding are the recipients of the Spring 2022 Women’s Leadership Circle Scholarship. The scholarship, awarded annually, is open...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Department of Fine Arts has rescheduled Audition and Portfolio Day for April 12. Prospective students are invited to visit campus for the event to gain entrance into the university’s music and art programs. “As a music student at Glenville...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Internationally acclaimed flutist Nina Assimakopoulos will perform a guest recital at Glenville State University April 6 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Assimakopoulos will perform a recital titled “Lucid Dreams.” The recital is free and open to the public.
BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will offer a free vocal and instrumental concert, open to the public on April 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Yoder Recital Hall. The vocal concert, under the direction of Dr. Bo Young Kang will feature songs from “Rent,” “The Count of Monte Cristo,” and “Zootopia.”
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra plans to have an April Diversity Series that starts on April 7. The April 7 concert will be performed at 7 p.m. and in the historic New Harmony at the Atheneum. The Eykamp String Quartet will perform works from Ukrainian composter Boris Lyatoshinsky, Egyptian Nubian composer Hamza […]
The Oak Ridge Community Band announces its Showcase Concert that will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike. This concert has traditionally been very popular with the public because it “showcases” band members and area musicians in...
WESTFIELD — The second season of the free Up Close and Musical series, produced by Westfield on Weekends in association of Music Department of Westfield State University, continues at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the WOW Creative Arts Center at 105 Elm St. in downtown Westfield. The series,...
"Assisted Living: The Musical" will be at The Ohio Star Theatre April 6-7 and 9. There are matinee performances at 1 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, April 7 and 9, and performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, April 6, 7 and 9. "Assisted Living: The Musical" is performed by...
FALL RIVER — In April, the Narrows Center for the Arts continues to bring high-quality music and art to the SouthCoast, hosting a unique gallery show and diverse lineup of concerts. From jazz, folk, soul to rock & roll, there is something for everyone to enjoy this month. The...
We’ve written before of the importance of Lewis County Schools participating in the Community in Schools program, and we’re glad to see it included in an extension of that effort, the new Friends With Paws campaign. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the...
April has arrived, and it seems like it’s too soon to think about the end of the school year, too soon to think about graduation for seniors and their families, too soon for Easter Egg hunts, craft shows, and other activities and events that are coming up quickly. Look ahead into the summer and there are vacations, fairs, and Independence Day. Plans have already begun regarding Fourth of July in Lewis County, and it’s shaping up to be a memorable event.
We always chuckle when we hear locals say, “There’s just nothing to do around here.”. That may have been true at some point. And we guess there may still be some who can’t find any entertainment in the region despite the best efforts of venues from Morgantown to Fairmont to Clarksburg, and even Pittsburgh and Charleston, both within an easy drive.
Lewis County Community Educational Outreach Service will be awarding a $500 educational scholarship in 2022 to an applicant who demonstrates an ability to complete his or her chosen program of study, an attitude for success, and overall worthiness of award. To be eligible, the applicant must be a student at,...
Show How Day program will be held on April 19 at Broad Street Methodist Church. The theme is “Hats off to Spring.” The price for the luncheon is $10. Reservations are due no later than April 12 to the Extension Office. Horner CEOS met and outlined the following responsibilities:
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Mia Abruzzino signed to continue her swimming career at the University of Findlay. “I looked at a bunch of schools but when I went on my visit the campus was so pretty and the coaches were always reaching out to me and telling me things they were doing and that […]
Attractions and events have been stalled for a while due to COVID-19, but they are back this season and are more than ready to welcome visitors from near and far. Some are annual traditions like the Easter Egg Hunt at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, the Mountaineer Military Museum and the Jane Lew Spring Arts and Crafts Show. However, others are new this year and have the potential for staying power.
Though it is only the beginning of April, plans are coming together for Independence Day festivities in Weston. Members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, the City of Weston, and others are working together to revamp the annual celebration in hopes of bringing people back to town to enjoy the evening.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Southern Charm Nutrition officially opened its doors in downtown Fairmont this week, offering customers more than 120 flavors of low calorie, high protein shakes in addition to coffee and tea. Southern Charm Nutrition offers shake flavors such as Oreo cheesecake, Fruity Pebbles, smores, French...
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday morning, roughly 40 local employers gathered at North Marion High School for the school’s career day, which aimed to give students a much more hands-on experience with different fields than a normal career fair. The 40 employers — ranging from the Marion...
An NPR story posted on Facebook caught my imagination this week: A flamingo named Pink Floyd, who escaped a Kansas zoo in 2005, was recently spotted in Texas after nearly 17 years on the run. A video posted by the Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department showed the bird wading into Cox Bay near Port Lavaca, about 120 miles southwest of Houston. Pink Floyd, also known as No. 492, fled from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, in 2005. When he and other flamingoes arrived at the zoo from Tanzania a few years earlier, staffers decided it would be unethical to amputate part of the birds’ wings to prevent them from flying since they were already adults. Instead, the zoo clipped the flamingos’ feathers, which one staff member described as similar to getting a haircut. But in 2005, staff missed signs that the birds’ feathers needed clipping again, and Nos. 492 and 347 flew the coop.
