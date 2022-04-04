Percussion concert April 8 at Glenville State University

An NPR story posted on Facebook caught my imagination this week: A flamingo named Pink Floyd, who escaped a Kansas zoo in 2005, was recently spotted in Texas after nearly 17 years on the run. A video posted by the Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department showed the bird wading into Cox Bay near Port Lavaca, about 120 miles southwest of Houston. Pink Floyd, also known as No. 492, fled from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, in 2005. When he and other flamingoes arrived at the zoo from Tanzania a few years earlier, staffers decided it would be unethical to amputate part of the birds’ wings to prevent them from flying since they were already adults. Instead, the zoo clipped the flamingos’ feathers, which one staff member described as similar to getting a haircut. But in 2005, staff missed signs that the birds’ feathers needed clipping again, and Nos. 492 and 347 flew the coop.

21 HOURS AGO