Former Alabama State Trooper pleads guilty to assault charges

Editor’s Note: After this article was published, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed with News 19 that Fox is no longer employed by the agency. The article reflects this update.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former State Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) pleaded guilty to assault charges in March, online court records show.

Former ALEA Trooper Jason Fox entered a guilty plea on March 23 to charges of harassment and third-degree assault.

The charges stem from an incident in May 2021 – resulting in Fox being charged with assault and sexual misconduct with an adult. A Madison County grand jury indicted Fox on May 4, 2021.

Fox turned himself in at the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) where he was then taken into custody. ALEA officials confirmed he was placed on mandatory leave following his arrest. Fox was transported to the Madison County Correctional Facility and later released on a $600 bond.

ALEA officials told News 19 that Fox was fired on July 23, 2021.

HPD said at the time that they received the initial complaint and conducted a preliminary investigation. The investigation was then turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show Fox was sentenced to three months in jail and six months of probation.

