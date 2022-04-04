ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Former Alabama State Trooper pleads guilty to assault charges

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa04c_0eyjPjKk00

Editor’s Note: After this article was published, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed with News 19 that Fox is no longer employed by the agency. The article reflects this update.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former State Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) pleaded guilty to assault charges in March, online court records show.

Former ALEA Trooper Jason Fox entered a guilty plea on March 23 to charges of harassment and third-degree assault.

Decatur parole officer on leave after DUI arrest

The charges stem from an incident in May 2021 – resulting in Fox being charged with assault and sexual misconduct with an adult. A Madison County grand jury indicted Fox on May 4, 2021.

Fox turned himself in at the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) where he was then taken into custody. ALEA officials confirmed he was placed on mandatory leave following his arrest. Fox was transported to the Madison County Correctional Facility and later released on a $600 bond.

ALEA officials told News 19 that Fox was fired on July 23, 2021.

HPD said at the time that they received the initial complaint and conducted a preliminary investigation. The investigation was then turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show Fox was sentenced to three months in jail and six months of probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 8

The Lost One
2d ago

$600 bond and 3 months in jail.... yet if it was a regular citizen it woulda been about 8 times that for bail and several years in jail.

Reply
3
Related
WSFA

Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested after an investigation into the death of an inmate in February. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins was involved in an altercation with inmate Victor Russo on February 16. Russo died on February 25 after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
County
Madison County, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama State Trooper#News 19#Alea#Hpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy