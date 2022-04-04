Morgan Watched ‘the Karate Kid’ for the First Time & Gives Her Review

Morgan is the youngest on The Bobby Bones Show , so sometimes Bobby Bones , Amy , Eddie , and Lunchbox make references and she doesn't know them due to difference in age. Some of those references come from popular movies and TV shows before Morgan was born or when she was young.

Lately, Bones has been tasking Morgan with watching, for the first time, the popular things from "back in the day" to see if they are still loved and relatable in the same ways today. This started with Seinfeld , where Morgan had to watch the first 2 seasons. She didn't hate it, but didn't find it as relatable in today's world. Ultimately she gave it a 2.5/5 jackets . Since that assignment was over, she was tasked with watching Back to the Future . She had never seen any part of the movies before so this would be her first time watching it. She noted it had some weird moments with Marty and his mom, but ultimately she loved the moved in its entirety giving it 4/5 DeLoreans.

Today (April 4), Morgan reviewed her latest assignment The Karate Kid . She admitted the movie was pretty slow with the total run time a little over 2 hours. Despite how slow it was, she really enjoyed the plot of the movie noting that bullying is still unfortunately relevant in today's world. Morgan liked watching Daniel finally be able to defeat his bullies in the final scene. She gave the movie 4.5/5 Cobra Kais.