Paris, TX

Devastating Paris Tornado Was 40 Years Ago

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe also talk with Mike about the trial return of two-way traffic in downtown Paris. Mike says...

KLTV

Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening through Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A Pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KOCO

TIMELINE: Another round of snow coming into Oklahoma

Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
THV11

Snow expected to fall in Arkansas later this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring is only just a little more than a week away, but winter is not in a rush to leave. Another arctic front will sweep through Arkansas on Friday, kicking out the warm and pleasant spring-like conditions from Thursday. Temperatures may hit the low to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Tornadoes

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – April 4 is a First Alert Weather Day, with the greatest chance for severe weather across North Texas between 4:00 p.m. Monday and 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. All modes of severe weather are possible – damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes – with an Enhanced Risk for the Metroplex. The large hail and tornadoes are of course the main concern when the storms initialize in our western counties and are of a more discrete supercell nature. The storms are expected to become more linear and form a squall line as they move east into the Metroplex, with the highest threat of damaging winds between 60-70 mph. There is also a chance for a few quick spin up tornadoes along the line. Before the storms arrive Monday afternoon/evening it will be a mostly cloudy day with highs near 80°. The severe weather threat ends as the line moves into East Texas early Tuesday morning. Strong southwest winds will develop Tuesday, bumping temperatures into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. A dry cold front slides in Tuesday night, shifting winds from the north and drawing in cooler air. Temperatures return closer to seasonal on Wednesday through the end of the workweek — topping out near 70°.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

1 dead in Whitehouse as storm causes damage throughout city

Chelsea Negley, marketing director for Lufkin Ford, explains the current state of the computer chip shortage affecting vehicle production and how it has improved in April. Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees. Updated: 2 hours ago. David Frizzell, Buddy Holly, and The Texas Tenors set to be...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 person killed in Whitehouse from storm

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed Monday night in Whitehouse after storms blew through the area and left the city without power. The person’s name was not released by city officials, pending family notification. The city will hold another briefing at 2 p.m. Strong winds damaged the roofs/awnings of buildings across East Texas […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Residents Rescued From Flash Flooding in McKinney

There were multiple, late-night water rescues Monday from flash flooding in McKinney, fire officials say. Four people total were brought to safety in three separate incidents after their cars were swept away from flash flooding Monday night. All who were rescued are fine and no injuries have been reported, according to McKinney's fire chief.
MCKINNEY, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: Overnight storms cause damage in Whitehouse and Tyler

Overnight storms caused significant damage to at least a dozen homes in Whitehouse while others in the city saw minor damage. In Tyler, several trees were reported down in roadways and at residents' homes. Check out our photos of damage from across Whitehouse and Tyler.
WJAC TV

Tornadoes bring devastating damage to South Central US

WASHINGTON (TND) — Severe storms are slamming the South and tens of millions of Americans are on alert. On top of strong wind, forecasters say softball-sized hail and tornadoes are possible. The tornado watch from the system is now covering more than 14 million people in Texas, Louisiana and...
ENVIRONMENT

