Lifeguards to be recruited for Massachusetts beaches, pools

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwGsO_0eyjPQVp00

(WWLP) – For the second straight year, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is making a hard recruiting pitch for lifeguards to work at state-run beaches and pools.

The DCR is offering a competitive package for lifeguards, including a starting salary of $21 per hour and a $500 retention per year-end bonus for qualified lifeguards.

People who are interested in becoming a lifeguard this summer must be at least 16 years old at the time they are hired and have to be able to swim 500 yards in under 11 minutes. For more information on 2022 lifeguard sign ups, click here .

