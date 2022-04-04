ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, IA

Iowa students who work and raise family have new chance at four-year degree

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa DOT requests input for proposed bridge replacement in Fayette County. The Iowa Department of Transportation is gathering public input for a proposed bridge replacement...

www.kcrg.com

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Students Who Killed Teacher Used Baseball Bat

In November of last year, a Spanish teacher in the Fairfield, Iowa school district was found dead in a park near the high school where she taught. Two of her students have been charged with the murder. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are the two high schoolers charged...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Community School District to decide on closing elementary school

Iowa DOT requests input for proposed bridge replacement in Fayette County. The Iowa Department of Transportation is gathering public input for a proposed bridge replacement in Fayette County. US Senate Judiciary Committee considers nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Updated: 1 hours ago. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
KCCI.com

Lawsuit: Iowa bar could be held liable for killing of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 17-year-old son of a man killed at a Des Moines bar and grill in December 2021, is suing the establishment and bartender. A lawsuit filed earlier this month says that 46-year-old Andrew Lee Hall Sr., of Des Moines, and his son went to Maingate Bar and Grill, 2956 E Grand Ave., on Dec. 2.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Why is the USA hiding billions of pounds of Cheese in Missouri?

Apparently, the US Government is hiding billions of pounds of cheese in a cave in Missouri...We are serious, why are they doing this?. According to Yahoo.com, the US Government is storing over 1.4 Billion pounds of cheese in the caves of Missouri. This all started years ago in the 70s when the US government started buying cheese from farmers to help them stay afloat but they bought so much they had to figure out what to do with it all.
MISSOURI STATE

