Charles Raye Hart

James “Jim” Collins Bennett, 79, of Shad Point, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was surrounded by his family, whom he loved. On this day he moved to his Heavenly home, to be with his Savior Jesus Christ. His family has peace knowing he was met at the Gate by his parents, Ralph Collins and Rebecca Pauline Bennett that preceded him in death.
Adron Wilson Knight, Sr. was born in Salisbury, Maryland on August 30, 1945 to Adron and Estelle Knight. At the time of his death on April 1, 2022 at age 76, he was a resident of The Laurels of Chatham in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Wilson spent most of his life...
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WBOC/AP)- A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in the Chincoteague Bay near the boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said. Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was conducting routine flight...
Shirley Ruth (Meagher) Pfirman, of Crisfield, Maryland, died April 1 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 74. Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was a 1965 graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey and a 1969 graduate of Kutztown University, Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Comments / 0