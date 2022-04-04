Charles Raye Hart

James “Jim” Collins Bennett, 79, of Shad Point, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was surrounded by his family, whom he loved. On this day he moved to his Heavenly home, to be with his Savior Jesus Christ. His family has peace knowing he was met at the Gate by his parents, Ralph Collins and Rebecca Pauline Bennett that preceded him in death.

