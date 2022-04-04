ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Rain first, then the wind today

By Spokane Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain is falling in Spokane Monday morning and the wind is right behind it. Strong winds begin to blow later this morning and throughout the day. Sustained winds expected in the 20-to-30 mile an hour range...

