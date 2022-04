Sony Pictures Spider-Man franchise got an entirely new lease on life thanks to the studio's partnership with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man: Home Trilogy. Tom Holland's Spider-Man films were squarely set in and focused on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sony used the character as a backdoor reboot of the entire Spider-Man movie franchise, using Tom Hardy's Venom films to bolster what is now known as "Sony's Spider-Man Universe." It was a much-needed fresh start after Sony saw the franchise stall after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – but after seeing Morbius, it's clear that Sony is making the same mistakes all over again...

