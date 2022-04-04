ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The US will try to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over mass killings in Bucha, ambassador says

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDCdv_0eyjOpzZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWgD6_0eyjOpzZ00
Bodies of civilians are seen in a mass grave in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022.

Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • The US will try to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, its UN ambassador said Monday.
  • Russia is accused of killing hundreds of civilians in the recently-retaken Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
  • Zelenskyy posted photos of the dead online Sunday, calling Russian troops "butchers."

The US will move to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council following evidence of mass killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the US ambassador to the UN said.

Russian troops are accused of killing close to 300 civilians during their occupation of Bucha, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posting photos of dead bodies to Telegram Sunday and calling Russian troops "butchers."

Satellite images also showed a mass grave being dug in Bucha. Russia's foreign ministry on Sunday claimed that its troops were not to blame, alleging that images of dead civilians had been ordered by the US to damage Russia's reputation.

Speaking Monday, ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the UN, said the US would try to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council as a result of its actions in Bucha.

"In close coordination with Ukraine, European countries and other partners at the UN, we are going to seek Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council," she said.

"Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce. It hurts the credibility of the Council and the UN writ large."

Thomas-Greenfield said the UN General Assembly, which votes to approve the 47 members of the Human Rights Council every three years, must now "vote to suspend them."

The UN doesn't appear to have ever held a vote to remove a country's membership, per Insider's research.

Representatives for the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

However, a spokesperson for the UN said Monday that it would set a "dangerous precedent" to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

When asked to describe the scene in Bucha during a press conference on Sunday , Thomas-Greenfield said it was "hard to comment."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukraine#Russian#European
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

452K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy