Are the Bulls Just Not Good Enough, White Sox Weekend, and Honoring Broadcasting Icons Pat Foley and Diana Taurasi

By Jason Goff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Full Go begins with Jason trying to explain to his young son why the family dog is wearing a diaper (03:10). Following another noncompetitive loss to the Miami Heat, it may be time to confront the realities...

Report: White Sox in talks with temporary Lance Lynn replacement

The Chicago White Sox were handed a serious blow on Sunday when it was announced ace Lance Lynn will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury. While their rotation is still strong with the likes of Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Michael Kopech, the White Sox could use another proven starter for the time being.
White Sox unique $4.2 million deal for Johnny Cueto after Lance Lynn injury

The Chicago White Sox had one of the most impressive all-around pitching staffs in the MLB entering Spring Training. They had Lance Lynn leading the starting rotation and impressive bullpen options such as Craig Kimbrel and Garrett Crochet. However, each of those pitchers will not be on the mound for Chicago anytime soon. Kimbrel was traded and Crochet is headed for Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn is also expected to miss the next 1-2 months with an injury as well, leaving a gaping hole in the starting rotation.
Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
Watch Cubs' Ethan Roberts Find Out He's Made Opening Day Roster

Cubs' Roberts deals, draws Opening Day roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' offense delivered plenty of highlights in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. But the most memorable moment involved a young reliever sitting in the team's dugout. Ethan Roberts pitched a scoreless fourth...
Chicago White Sox signing RHP Johnny Cueto to minor league deal

The Chicago White Sox and right-hander Johnny Cueto are in agreement on a minor league contract. The deal is worth up to $4.2 million, prorated for days spent in the big leagues, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Cueto, 36, started 21 games for the San Francisco Giants last season...
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
Cubs' Opening Day Roster Coming Into Focus With Latest Camp Cuts

Cubs' roster coming into focus with latest camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' Opening Day roster is coming into focus after they made their latest round of spring training camp cuts on Monday. The Cubs spring roster stands at 31 players after they assigned five non-roster...
Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
White Sox replace Lance Lynn in the dead of night

With Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn out long-term, the team signed veteran Johnny Cueto in hopes of providing some rotation depth. Lynn is expected to be out more than a month, and while Cueto will not offer immediate relief as he’ll likely have to report to the minors for a tune-up start or two (or extended spring training), he does offer the White Sox something they did not have much of before — rotation depth in the back end.
White Sox OF Micker Adolfo reportedly garnering trade interest

White Sox outfielder Micker Adolfo has been generating trade interest in recent days, tweets MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. The out-of-options Adolfo has, somewhat remarkably, ranked among the organization’s top-30 prospects at Baseball America for eight straight seasons. Since signing as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, Adolfo has slowly risen through the South Siders’ system, though injuries and the canceled 2020 minor-league season have slowed his ultimate path to the big leagues. Adolfo has twice undergone right elbow surgery, including Tommy John surgery in 2018.
NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
Chicago Cubs Bold Predictions: From Willson Contreras to Brennen Davis

Bold predictions: From Willson contract (?!) to Davis debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks starts Thursday for the Cubs in their season opener at Wrigley Field against reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and the defending division-champion Brewers. New frontline starter Marcus Stroman starts Saturday. Seiya Suzuki...
Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
Congrats to Kansas, Playoff Standings, and Gearing Up for a Wild Finish in the NBA

Verno and KOC begin the show congratulating Kansas for beating North Carolina in the NCAA men’s national championship before discussing whether any players elevated their draft stock in the game (02:02). Going into the last week of the season, the guys take a look at the current playoff bracket. They dive into the wild stat about Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (19:35). Is there any hope for the Lakers as they fight for the final playoff spot in the West (27:17)? They next go through the standings in the Eastern Conference. Who is the easier first-round matchup, Bulls or Raptors (36:50)? What are the chances that the Nets will lose in the play-in (48:28)? And can Joel Embiid sway KOC’s vote for MVP (53:57)?
