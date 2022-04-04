Milford lacrosse team to raise awareness of organ donation

Nancy Tarter is a loving, selfless, faith-filled grandmother who seems to always have a smile around the Milford community.

"I like to say my 'Gam' is your 'Gam', said Milford High School junior Sophie Tarter, Nancy's granddaughter. "If you need a grandmother she is there for you. My favorite thing about her is just she cares deeply about everybody."

On Tuesday night, the Milford High School girls lacrosse team will show how greatly it cares for 'Gam' during the annual give back game, which is a senior-led initiative that focuses on a need within the Milford community.



Nancy Tarter is in need of a kidney transplant after she contracted COVID-19 in January 2021. She was told last spring she needed a new kidney within two to three years.

Tarter needs a living donor because the wait for a deceased donor transplant is at least five years and she is a difficult match due to a blood antigen issue; she may never find a deceased donor match, according to her family.

Sophie Tarter and her lacrosse teammates have decided to honor 'Gam' on Tuesday as it plays host to Anderson at 7 p.m. The evening is intended to share the word about Nancy's need to the community.

"It's just a super exciting and special game for us because it is so near and dear to all of our hearts because Sophie is such a big part of our family which makes 'Gam' an even bigger part of our family," Milford senior Ashley Frye said.

The team plans to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and raise funds for Donate Life Ohio.

Pink will be worn in honor of Nancy Tarter's favorite color and the team is kindly asking all spectators to do the same to show support.

"We're hoping that this compels someone, nudges them forward like 'Hey, I want to do something for this amazing person,'" said Krista Tarter, Nancy's daughter and Sophie's mother.

"But, also to bring awareness that there are thousands of people in need of different organs across this country."

The Eastern Cincinnati Conference matchup is being called 'Share a Spare' and 'Gam's Game' with a special T-shirt adorned with a lacrosse stick made out of kidney shapes that Sophie designed.

Dingo Photography The Milford High School girls lacrosse team is raising awareness for the importance of organ donation with a special night to honor junior Sophie Tarter's grandmother, Nancy Tarter, who is need of a kidney transplant.

Milford girls lacrosse coach Windy Robinson said the planning and organization of Tuesday night's game is a life lesson for everyone on the team.

"It really teaches them to step up," Robinson said. "It's not hard to put something like this together. It just takes an effort and connection that they each have and a willingness to do it. I think that's a great lesson for all people to learn is that you got to look out for each other. That's how we all live a better life."

Nancy Tarter, a 1975 Milford High School graduate, is an example of living a better life to her family, friends and those in need around the Milford area.

She has helped in various efforts with church ministries, mission trips and projects to fight hunger.

'Gam' is also a caretaker for her family, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on and someone to bake cookies with to in order to share company.

It doesn't matter if she's been awake since 4 a.m., 'Gam' will do anything for anyone at any time.

"I don't know anybody else measures up quite like she does," Krista Tarter said. "She does a lot not only for our family but her friends, our community as a whole. She's an awesome human being and we'd be lucky to have her a little longer."

Provided Nancy Tarter, second from left, is being honored at the Anderson at Milford girls lacrosse game Tuesday night. Fans are asked to wear pink which is Nancy's favorite color.

'Gam' has exhibited strength and faith to her family during the medical obstacles of this past year. She also learned of a stomach cancer diagnosis and needed a heart procedure, too.

But, she has stayed "amazingly" strong and positive in every situation, Krista Tarter said.

"She believes that God has a hand in this and He is going to be there for her and save her," Sophie Tarter said.

"I believe the same thing. She has really persevered through this. She always is positive. She is the glue that holds my family together."

Anyone interested in helping Nancy Tarter should contact Christ Hospital transplant coordinators Tricia Monson at 513-585-1440 or Breanna Bronson at 513-585-1427.

