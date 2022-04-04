Ice Cube and Willie Nelson to perform at Ohio State Fair
Willie Nelson, Ice Cube and Lakeside/Con Funk Shun will perform at the Ohio State Fair this summer, joining a musical lineup of artists that include Nelly, Foreigner and Toby Keith.
Tickets for Ice Cube, Willie Nelson and Lakeside/Con Funk Shun concerts will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
Each concert purchased in advance includes admission to the fair. All concerts will take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.
The fair will be held from July 27 through Aug. 7.
The previous shows for the Ohio State Fair announced in previous weeks include:
Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7 p.m.
$60, $75
Tickets on sale now
Foreigner – The Greatest Hits
Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
$40, $50
Tickets on sale now
Nelly with special guest Breland
Saturday, July 30, 2022, 7 p.m.
$35, $45
Tickets on sale now
Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn
Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
$30
Tickets on sale now
Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, 7 p.m.
$30
Tickets on sale now
Scotty McCreery
Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
$30
Tickets on sale now
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.
$45, $55
Tickets on sale now
Ice Cube
Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m.
$40, $50
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
$47, $62
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
Lakeside / Con Funk Shun
Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m.
$30
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
One additional concert has yet to be announced.
