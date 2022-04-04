ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cube and Willie Nelson to perform at Ohio State Fair

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
Willie Nelson, Ice Cube and Lakeside/Con Funk Shun will perform at the Ohio State Fair this summer, joining a musical lineup of artists that include Nelly, Foreigner and Toby Keith.

Tickets for Ice Cube, Willie Nelson and Lakeside/Con Funk Shun concerts will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Each concert purchased in advance includes admission to the fair. All concerts will take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

The fair will be held from July 27 through Aug. 7.

The previous shows for the Ohio State Fair announced in previous weeks include:

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7 p.m.
$60, $75
Tickets on sale now

Foreigner – The Greatest Hits
Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
$40, $50
Tickets on sale now

Nelly with special guest Breland
Saturday, July 30, 2022, 7 p.m.
$35, $45
Tickets on sale now

Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn
Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
$30
Tickets on sale now

Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, 7 p.m.
$30
Tickets on sale now

Scotty McCreery
Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
$30
Tickets on sale now

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.
$45, $55
Tickets on sale now

Ice Cube
Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m.
$40, $50
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
$47, $62
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Lakeside / Con Funk Shun
Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m.
$30
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

One additional concert has yet to be announced.

RELATED: Do you want to know what love is? Head to the 2022 Ohio State Fair

Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
The Boot

Bobbie Nelson — Willie Nelson’s Sister and Family Band Member — Dead at 91

Bobbie Nelson, pianist and singer in the Willie Nelson Family band, died Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, the Nelson family's publicist confirms. She was 91. "Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place," a statement about Bobbie from her family reads. "She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time."
CELEBRITIES
