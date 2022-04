A Monday morning apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri, left 12 people without a place to stay.

The fire happened around 4:45 a.m. near 28th Street and Benton Boulevard.

It was a three-story building, and the smoke was coming from the third floor, according to KCFD.

The fire was put out and no one was injured, but several units were damaged.

The Red Cross will assist the displaced residents.