ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Legislation making it easier for homeless families to get funds likely dead

By Katie LaGrone
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jX2DG_0eyjOR0F00

Ask any homeless advocate about the current state of homelessness in America and you’ll likely hear how the epidemic is creeping into the middle class and may even be on its way to breaking records.

Skyrocketing home prices, inflation, and the after-shocks of a two-year-long pandemic are all being blamed for what some fear is a problem that “certainly hasn’t gotten better and is, potentially, getting worse,” explained Barbara Duffield of Schoolhouse Connection, a homeless advocacy group for children.

The growing concern surrounding homelessness may be more reason to question why thousands of homeless parents and their children are still unable to access certain federal dollars that would help them find more stable homes.

But according to U.S. Congressman Bill Posey, a Republican from Vero Beach, those restrictions are not likely to change anytime soon.

“I don’t see this moving. I really hope I’m wrong but I’ve been following this for five years and I haven’t seen any practical attention to this issue yet,” Posey said.

Congressman Posey is talking about a years-long controversy over how homelessness is defined.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD , defines homelessness differently and more narrowly than other government agencies. In order to qualify for HUD funds, including ‘rapid rehousing,” a person must be living in a shelter or out on the streets among other scenarios.

The more restricted definition means people living in hotels, staying with a friend or relative, or couch-surfing aren’t considered “literally” homeless by HUD standards. Thus, they are not eligible for these HUD funds.

ABC Action News investigative reporter Katie LaGrone met Marketaia Ingram on the patio of Karma Nest, a Tampa hotel where she’s been living since October 1st. Ingram didn’t expect to be there so long.

“No, not at all. Maybe one or two months max,” she told us.

Ingram said she became homeless for the first time last year after falling victim to a housing scam when she made the move to Florida from North Carolina. But with housing prices exploding, the one-bedroom hotel room is all she can afford right now for herself and her three young children.

“Very stressful,” Ingram said of her situation. “You’re expected to be strong and still take care of your children."

But while Ingram and her kids may be considered homeless by school districts, county support groups, and the U.S. Department of Education, which makes services available through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act; they don’t qualify for HUD federal homeless dollars that could take them out of a hotel and into permanent housing because they are not “literally” homeless.

Since most students identified by school districts as homeless live in some kind of shared housing arrangement at the time they are identified, the controversy over how homelessness is defined impacts families most, advocates say.

“Not all roofs are the same,” said Congressman Posey. “There are safe roofs over your head. There are dangerous roofs over your head and there are potentially dangerous roofs over your head. But this one size fits all- oh, you have a roof over your head so you’re not eligible and you’re off the list,” said Posey shaking his head.

In 2017, Posey co-sponsored a federal bill that would redefine HUD’s definition of homelessness to better align with other federal agencies. The bill stalled.

This year, similar bi-partisan bills have been introduced in both the House and Senate. But Posey isn’t putting his money on change because, he said, HUD isn’t pushing it.

“It’s a monolithic agency that just doesn’t want to make any change in procedure bc it may be inconvenient,” Posey said.

In an email, a spokesperson from HUD stated:

The Biden-Harris Administration is taking steps to realize Secretary Fudge’s vision that everyone in America has a safe, stable place to call home. HUD is ensuring that people experiencing homelessness—including and especially families with children and youth—exit homelessness and enter permanent housing using a range of tailored housing and services. Over the last few years, HUD’s new homeless grant awards have prioritized programs that serve youth, survivors of gender-based violence, and families with children. HUD is also working to scale our rental assistance and affordable housing programs for families and households who experience all forms of housing insecurity, including being doubled-up or severely rent burdened.  And HUD has also been working with other federal agencies to prevent households from housing loss due to eviction and foreclosure.

It is important to note that the Department of Education’s definition of homelessness has a different purpose than HUD’s. HUD and the Department of Education are members of the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness and work closely to examine our data and to coordinate our programs, including HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

Nan Roman, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, does not believe a definition change is going to solve the problem for families in need. Instead, Roman believes the key is more affordable housing.

“We’re 7 million units short in the country of affordable housing for the low-income households that need it. That’s what drives the homelessness problem and putting people into a shelter, if there’s a shelter for them to go into, is not going to solve that problem,” she said.

In addition, Roman believes more money and resources need to be poured into the housing voucher program, which helps families through Section 8 and other rental assistance programs.

“I don’t feel good saying we can’t help these families but that’s the reality. If they’re described as homeless, it’s not likely they’re going to get a subsidy,” she said. “It’s a game of musical chairs and not everyone gets a chair.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Urban Milwaukee

Senator Baldwin Votes for Federal Funding Legislation that Increases Support for Communities and Families Struggling with Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin voted for much-needed funding increases for mental health and substance use disorder programs in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations bill that passed Congress last week. “Many people are struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges as the result of a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Society
Vero Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Rent Increases by Nearly 20% Across the US: What Renters Need to Know

Rents have gone up 17% nationwide year over year, with February marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth for studio to two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment reached $1,792 in the 50 largest US metro areas -- increasing four...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Posey
CBS News

Flood of evictions predicted with end of pandemic moratorium never happened, but COVID rental relief is running out

The flood of evictions many housing advocates expected after the eviction moratorium was struck down in court last summer did not materialize. Officials point to multiple efforts to help millions of people stay in their homes, including the $46 billion in rental relief funneled through state and local governments, which has amounted to more than 4.7 million payments to help people avoid evictions during the pandemic.
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

Why Your Rent Is Going Up

Here are the primary reasons why your rent is going up. The average monthly rent increased by around 14%, outpacing inflation, which rose 7.5% the past year. According to FreddieMac, the number of starter homes is at a five-decade low. The housing crunch, booming demand for rentals, and high inflation...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Children#Youth Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Hud#Republican
Sun-Journal

Strip malls could solve America’s housing crisis

Orget the open road. The true emblem of the contemporary United States is the “stroad” – those high-volume, hybrid arteries that are not quite walkable streets, not quite high-speed roads. Lined on both sides by parking lots and strip malls, they are the commercial lifeblood of conventional suburban development. They may also be the answer to America’s housing affordability crisis.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
bloomberglaw.com

A Third of Unemployed Americans Find Jobs a Month Later: Chart

The tight U.S. labor market has not only allowed many workers to switch jobs in search of better pay or flexibility, but it’s also increasingly helping unemployed Americans land a job. The rarely cited job-finding rate, a metric the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta calculates based on labor force flows, shows an estimated 32.1% of workers who were unemployed in January were employed in February. The March employment report, out Friday, is.
ATLANTA, GA
The US Sun

Universal basic income 2022 – Applications for $1,000 UBI check open TOMORROW ahead of April deadline – see how to apply

APPLICATIONS for a huge new guaranteed income program are set to open this week. Los Angeles' new guaranteed income program Breathe opens this week, and works in a similar way to universal basic income (UBI).. Guaranteed income programs traditionally provide unconditional, individual, regular cash payments intended to support the basic...
INCOME TAX
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy