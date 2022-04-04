ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

English football to have independent regulator with ‘suitability test’ for owners, says Nadine Dorries

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbYe3_0eyjOC0a00

English football will have an independent regulator in place by the next general election in plans set out by Nadine Dorries , the culture secretary.

According to a report in the Financial Times, Dorries, who took over the position of secretary of state for the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) from Oliver Dowden in September, will also introduce a more stringent “suitability test” for owners and directors.

Both measures were suggested by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch in her fan-led review of football governance, which was released in November.

While Crouch said that there was an “urgent” need to consider legislation, the report indicates that Dorries will push this to next year, ahead of a likely 2024 general election.

“Some will express their concern that this is the government kicking the issue of football regulation into the long grass,” Dorries is said to have written in her letter to the Prime Minister.

“I believe that this is the opposite; it is the government committed to unprecedented regulation that protects fans, while preserving the economic value of our national game.”

The “Crouch review” was launched in 2021 soon after the failure of the breakaway European Super League, with the collapse of Bury FC also cited in the announcement of the terms of reference.

It made 47 recommendations for improvement, underpinned by the introduction of an independent regulator, which would have twin primary corporate and financial responsibilities, and was outlined as being licensed by the government, but not run by it - like television regulator Ofcom.

The Football Association (FA) currently governs the domestic game and has been suggested to be against the introduction of an independent regulator, preferring instead that a supervisor is implemented into the body’s structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aC1Ty_0eyjOC0a00

The Premier League has also suggested they back the FA - Helen MacNamara, chief policy and corporate officer, told the DCMS committee in March that the top English league were “supportive of the FA” and “think there is a natural reason why the FA would be an effective regulator”.

The DCMS has indicated it will press ahead with plans even if it causes conflict with the most powerful English footballing bodies.

“Football is nothing without its fans who are the bedrock of clubs across the country and it’s why we made sure they had a pivotal role in the football governance review, overseen by Tracey Crouch, MP,” read a statement to the Financial Times .

“We are committed to introducing an independent regulator of English football and strengthening the existing owners’ and directors’ tests.

“Protecting club heritage, improving corporate governance and greater financial sustainability throughout the football pyramid will all be at the heart of our response to the fan-led review.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Nadine Dorries
Person
Tracey Crouch
Telegraph

Matching service for Ukrainian refugees to help fleeing families find homes in Britain

A website that has found sponsor homes for nearly 6,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion is now turning its attention to finding homes in Britain for refugees. EU4UA.org has registered 30,000 Ukrainian refugees who are seeking families to take them into their homes to escape the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Regulator warns electricity grid operator 'lacks independence'

The company which controls NI's electricity network lacks sufficient independence in that its parent company in the Republic governs how much people here pay for their power. That's according to the Utility Regulator which addressed Stormont's economy committee. It said the System Operator for NI (SONI), which is owned by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Channel 4: Jeremy Hunt not ‘personally enthusiastic’ about privatisation plan

Jeremy Hunt has admitted he's "not personally enthusiastic" about the privatisation of Channel 4. The broadcaster has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising, but the Government confirmed this week it will proceed with plans to privatise it."I'm not personally enthusiastic about the Channel 4 privatisation," the former culture secretary said."I believe in competition and the reason we have very high standards across our media is because we have competition."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Husky reunited with owner in war-torn Bucha after being rescued by Belarusian troopsSajid Javid dodges questions over Partygate and ‘widespread criminality’ in No 10Donald Trump finally admits he lost 2020 US presidential election to Joe Biden
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Uk#The Financial Times#European Super League#Bury Fc
BBC

Ukraine: Hundreds offer refugees homes on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man community's desire to give a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees is "so strong", the deputy chief minister has said. Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald that more than 250 people had offered their homes and other support to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Her message came after...
WORLD
The Independent

Deadline nears to register to vote in May elections

People hoping to have their say in elections taking place across the UK next month have just a few days left to register to vote.Contests are taking place on May 5 in each of the four nations, with every council seat in Scotland, Wales, London and many parts of England up for grabs, along with the election of a new Northern Ireland assembly.But people who have not yet registered to vote, or aren’t sure if they are currently eligible, have only a short while to apply.In England, Wales and Northern Ireland the deadline to register to vote is one week...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

More than half a million women forced to endure lengthy waits for gynaecologists

More than half a million women are forced to wait for long periods to receive gynaecological care despite being in acute pain and suffering heavy bleeding, new research has found.The study, carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, found gynaecology waiting lists have seen the highest rise of all medical areas.Researchers, who polled 837 women waiting for gynaecology care, found 80 per cent of women say their mental health has been harmed by waiting to be treated.While one in four of those who struggled with their mental health as a result of their lengthy waiting time cited...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Victims of extremism urged to share experiences to help UK tackle terror

People who have been targeted by extremists are being urged to share their experiences as part of a major independent review that will help the Government tackle hatred and division.The Government’s independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience, Dame Sara Khan, is launching a call for evidence on Thursday to help understand how extremism harms communities.Responses from victims, local authorities and members of the public will shape her recommendations on how the Government can better support and protect them.I know first-hand the terrible impact extremism can have on individuals, families and our communitiesBrendan Cox, widower of murdered MP Jo CoxDame...
U.K.
The Independent

FIFA urged to do more to end abusive practices in Qatari private security sector

Human rights campaigners have called on FIFA to prevent the “systematic and structural” abuse of Qatar’s private security workers ahead of this winter’s World Cup finals.Amnesty International’s 74-page ‘They Think That We’re Machines’ report into the welfare of those employed in the notoriously perilous sector has uncovered abusive practices including overworking, lack of rest days, punitive fines and racial discrimination which the organisation claims amount to forced labour.Stephen Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice, said: “With the World Cup just months away, FIFA must focus on doing more to prevent abuses in the inherently perilous private security...
FIFA
The Independent

High Court to rule on bid for injunction to block BBC story over ‘MI5 informant’

The High Court is due to give a ruling on whether the BBC can identify a “dangerous extremist and misogynist” who is allegedly an MI5 informant.Attorney General Suella Braverman is seeking an injunction to block the planned broadcast, arguing it would damage national security and create “a real and immediate risk of serious or life-threatening harm” to the man.The broadcaster argues it is in the public interest for his identity to be revealed.The proposed report would claim the man, identified in proceedings as “X”, used his status as an agent to abuse, control and coerce a former partner, referred to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sadiq Khan calls on leading vaccine manufacturers to share Covid jab blueprints with world

The mayor of London has called upon the manufacturers behind two leading Covid vaccines to share the blueprints of their life-saving jabs with the rest of the world.In a letter co-signed by Sadiq Khan and the mayors of New York and Johannesburg, the CEOs of Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech are urged “to do all you can” to promote vaccine equity and “help stop the unnecessary loss of life”.Analysis from Oxfam International has shown that the companies are making nearly £1,000 in profits every second, with much of the world’s poorest countries yet to receive a single dose. Only 11 per...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

Ukraine war: UK to discuss oil stability with Saudi Arabia

The UK government is to discuss how to diversify energy supply following disruption caused by the war in Ukraine, Downing Street has said. Petrol prices for UK drivers have reached record highs of more than £1.60 a litre in recent days. The PM's spokesman said discussions with Saudi officials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy