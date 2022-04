Through the hard work and dedication of the men and women at the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, several strategies have decreased crime each year during the past three years for the lowest number of “part one crimes” in more than 15 years. The department has prioritized the community and adopted a no-opportunity-wasted strategy focusing on four areas of emphasis: community engagement, crime mapping and hot spot deployment, use of technology, and quality-of-life issues. ...

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO