Gun control advocates call for stricter laws after Sacramento shooting

By Crystal Jimenez
 2 days ago
After the shooting in Sacramento, public officials across the country have responded by calling for stricter gun laws nationwide.

California is already known to have some of the toughest gun laws in the country. High-capacity magazines are banned, and there has been a huge crackdown on assault weapons.

To be able to purchase a gun and ammunition in California you must undergo a background check. Gun buyers are not able to have any ammo or ghost gun parts sent directly to their homes.

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed 15 gun control laws since first being elected. According to the website State Firearm Laws California has a total of 107 gun laws.

But still, experts have weighed in and said that even in California where support for gun control is strong, it's still hard to prevent gun violence because of all the weapons already in circulation that are unregistered and illegally obtained.

That isn't stopping the fight. President Joe Biden is calling for banning ghost guns, requiring background checks for all gun sales, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines throughout the country.

The post Gun control advocates call for stricter laws after Sacramento shooting appeared first on KESQ .

