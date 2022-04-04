Jacob Rees-Mogg defends calling Partygate row ‘fluff’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended calling the Partygate scandal “fluff” in the context of the UK cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine .

The government minister made the comment as he responded to a caller on LBC who asked him to apologise for calling Partygate “fluff” at the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool last month.

“In the context of what is going on [in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis] this is not the most important issue in the world. Having said that, people should obviously obey the law.”

