ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Vote for Clarksville's boys athlete of the week for March 28-April 2

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0cxR_0eyjLoJr00

We've got seven athletes to choose from with this week's Clarksville boys athlete of the week for March 28-April 2.

This week's poll includes West Creek's Braden Canaan, Montgomery Central's Aidan Karns, Northeast's Evan Primasing, Clarksville Academy's D.J. Merriweather as well as three Rossview athletes.

Hawks soccer teammates Chance Siler and Christian Sanchez are joined by baseball standout Andrew Jordan on this week's poll.

Vote by clicking on the link below and make your selection. The poll closes at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Lady Cats climb to No. 8 in rankings

This weeks edition of the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Softball Poll was released, with both Como-Pickton and Sulphur Springs once again finding themselves in the top 10. In last weeks ranking the Lady Eagles found themselves at No. 6 in the 2A poll, while Sulphur Springs came in at No. 9 in the 5A poll.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FOX59

Thad Matta re-introduced as Butler head coach

INDIANAPOLIS – They say you can’t go home again. Don’t tell Thad Matta. Butler reintroduced Matta as its head men’s basketball basketball coach with an on-court ceremony at Hinkle Fieldhouse open to fans on Wednesday afternoon. The 54-year-old takes over a program he led 22 years ago to a conference regular season championship, a conference […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Sports
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

877
Followers
454
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy