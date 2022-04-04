Vote for Clarksville's boys athlete of the week for March 28-April 2

We've got seven athletes to choose from with this week's Clarksville boys athlete of the week for March 28-April 2.

This week's poll includes West Creek's Braden Canaan, Montgomery Central's Aidan Karns, Northeast's Evan Primasing, Clarksville Academy's D.J. Merriweather as well as three Rossview athletes.

Hawks soccer teammates Chance Siler and Christian Sanchez are joined by baseball standout Andrew Jordan on this week's poll.

Vote by clicking on the link below and make your selection. The poll closes at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.