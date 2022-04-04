South Shore shooting: Teen charged with murder of 61-year-old

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — Northglenn Police Department arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of a 54-year-old man on York Street Monday night. According to the Northglenn PD press release, police responded to the report of a male victim shot in the 11000 block of York Street. When police arrived, they learned the suspect was accused of stealing the victim’s cell phone and shooting him in the abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released, pending next-of-kin notification. Police found the teen suspect after the initial response to the victim and arrested him. Because he is a juvenile suspect, law enforcement will not be releasing a copy of his booking photo. He was transferred and remains in custody at a juvenile corrections facility. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303-450-8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org. If you have any information regarding Northglenn homicide 3/14 contact Detective Damon Hoodak. pic.twitter.com/ieX9unp8KB — Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) March 15, 2022

NORTHGLENN, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO