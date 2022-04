CHAPPELL - The postman’s motto is “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” There was no snow, nor heat, nor gloom of night in Chappell on Tuesday, but there was plenty of cold and wind to greet the teams at the Tri-State Track and Field meet at Creek Valley High School. 13 boys teams and 12 girls teams braved the gusting winds and wild chills, and when the dust settled the Leyton boys and the Holyoke girls left Chappell with team titles.

CHAPPELL, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO