Dayton, OH

Ice Cube and Willie Nelson headline final concerts for Ohio State Fair

By Orri Benatar
WDTN
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2022 Ohio State Fair’s concert schedule is complete with the last three shows announced and added to the lineup.

The three concerts that will close the fair will be headlined by rap icon Ice Cube, country music legend Willie Nelson, and funk band Lakeside from Dayton.

Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup

All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.

Tickets for the final three concerts will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Those who purchase concert tickets before going to the Fair will get Fair admission.

Full Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

  • Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
  • Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits
  • Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Nelly with special guest Breland
  • Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn
  • Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
  • Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Scotty McCreery
  • Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
  • Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. : Ice Cube
  • Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. : Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
  • Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.: Lakeside / Con Funk Shun
    Toby Keith
    Alex Miller
    Foreigner
    Nelly
    Breland
    Dru Hill
    Raheem DeVaughn
    Zach Williams
    We The Kingdom
    Scotty McCreery
    Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
    Ice Cube
    Willie Nelson
    NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Noah Guthrie performs onstage during the 2017 Concert for Love & Acceptance on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Love & Acceptance)
    Lakeside
    Con Funk Shun
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
