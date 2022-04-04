ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Grammys red carpet: Saweetie, Haddish lead in pink, sparkle

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MNVZ_0eyjK7p200

NEW YORK (AP) — Bright pink and all-over metallics were the fashion stories of the Grammys red carpet led by Saweetie in fuchsia Valentino and Tiffany Haddish in sparkling one-shoulder Prada as the music crowd did Las Vegas proud with a show of wild, whimsical and meaningful looks.

Saweetie’s full skirt and bra top were paired with long matching gloves. Billy Porter, always a fashion standout, also went with fuchsia in a trouser look that had a sheer button-down shirt and long ruffled cape from Valentino.

Justin Bieber, in clunky platform Crocs and a baggy Balenciaga gray suit a few sizes too big, wore a fuchsia beanie on his head as walked with his wife, Hailey, in white Saint Laurent. Count Chrissy Teigen in the pink camp as well.

“The color of the season I hear is fuchsia,” Porter told E! His look was straight off the runway.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWKQe_0eyjK7p200
    Saweetie arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFO9S_0eyjK7p200
    Tiffany Haddish arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyitR_0eyjK7p200
    Doja Cat arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaJFC_0eyjK7p200
    Elle King arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efht4_0eyjK7p200
    Trinity K. Bonet arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2pJf_0eyjK7p200
    Alisha Gaddis arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZ01r_0eyjK7p200
    Alisha Gaddis, left, and Lucky Diaz arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfFsn_0eyjK7p200
    Victoria Evigan, left, and Jason Evigan arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQl37_0eyjK7p200
    Victoria Evigan, left, and Jason Evigan arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8bCD_0eyjK7p200
    Hai Nguyen, left, and Sangeeta Kaur arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10V1aK_0eyjK7p200
    Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsaqN_0eyjK7p200
    Cailin Russo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xM4eJ_0eyjK7p200
    Billie Eilish arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xH8n5_0eyjK7p200
    Carrie Underwood arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwkT4_0eyjK7p200
    Tiffany Haddish arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xgqy_0eyjK7p200
    Brandi Carlile arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7xcc_0eyjK7p200
    Mickey Guyton arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35crqO_0eyjK7p200
    Lucky Daye, winner of the award for best progressive R&B album for “Table For Two,” poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juegH_0eyjK7p200
    Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9k4u_0eyjK7p200
    Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0771N5_0eyjK7p200
    St. Vincent, winner of the award for best alternative music album for “Daddy’s Home,” poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40whkK_0eyjK7p200
    Trevor Noah arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDK6f_0eyjK7p200
    J Balvin, left, and Valentina Ferrer arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Wy12_0eyjK7p200
    J Balvin arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygrIJ_0eyjK7p200
    Dua Lipa arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wy8oN_0eyjK7p200
    BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDriz_0eyjK7p200
    Claudia Sulewski, left, and Finneas arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnVGK_0eyjK7p200
    Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTcic_0eyjK7p200
    Jeff Gitelman, left, and H.E.R arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjDXB_0eyjK7p200
    Lil Nas X arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDMAj_0eyjK7p200
    Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeUqI_0eyjK7p200
    Bomba Estereo arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHTEP_0eyjK7p200
    Katarina Deme, left, and The Kid Laroi arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxzWN_0eyjK7p200
    Donatella Versace arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08st8d_0eyjK7p200
    The Kid Laroi arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QV7hd_0eyjK7p200
    Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJbsh_0eyjK7p200
    Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saweetie was a twofer on the carpet, changing into an Oscar de la Renta black gown with a silver piece covering one breast.

Lady Gaga chose classic Hollywood in black-and-white velvet Armani Prive. She dripped in Tiffany & Co. diamonds that included a short statement necklace as she hit the carpet just before the televised awards. Her hair was swept into an updo.

Haddish stunned in a fitted one-shoulder gown, and Carrie Underwood went full ballgown with sparkle in the top with sash and a full skirt of sunset orange. Mickey Guyton rocked an ombre long-sleeve silver and gold fringe flapper sparkle dress by Ashish, shimmying for the cameras.

Brandi Carlile toted about 40 pounds of hand-cut crystals on a multicolored Hugo Boss tuxedo jacket with stripes of the same crystals on the trousers and waist.

“I’m finally morphing into Elton John, which is my dream,” she said.

Olivia Rodrigo waved and smiled in a black sheath gown from Vivienne Westwood, who included purple sparkle trim worn with rocker chokers. She was joined in black by Billie Eilish in a Rick Owens trench coat turned cape, lug soul boots on her feet.

“Olivia Rodrigo in her black opera gloves and black sheath floor length was giving me Morticia Addams in a totally hip way. Very mature and lady like for her,” said Holly Katz, a stylist and host of the Fashion Crimes podcast. “A similar Pressiat corset dress was worn by Halsey that had the same vibe. This is a trend for the long and lean but will always be a classic dress style for decades to come.”

Katz was not a fan of Eilish’s look.

“As far as the ‘unfashion’ trends go, let’s all hope that Billie Eilish doesn’t get her curtain dress trend to trickle down. We would have one too many fashion blobs on the streets.”

Eilish changed later into a Willy Chavarria T-shirt with a photo of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on the front for her performance on stage. It had his name on the back.

All seven members of the sensation BTS, meanwhile, wore custom Louis Vuitton suits with sneakers in a range of colors from bright white to muted blue.

“BTS made dressing like a boy band look genuinely cool. It’s a feat that at one point seemed impossible. More power to all of them — and to Louis Vuitton — for that,” said Jonathan Evans, Esquire’s style director.

H.E.R. paid homage to Aretha Franklin in an embellished orange and yellow ombre look, and fashion favorite Cynthia Erivo was in sparkling silver and gray from Louis Vuitton. H.E.R. wore a custom winged kaftan jumpsuit from Dundas. It was chiffon and embellished with a golden beaded and sequin phoenix motif.

Sofia Carson wore an elegant Grecian gown from Valentino with a long sheer cape that swept over the carpet as she walked. And Lil Nas X didn’t disappoint in embellished white Balmain with butterflies at the chest and on the sleeves, sky high platforms on his feet.

Jon Batiste went full sparkle in a Dolce & Gabbana suit with yellow and black touches honoring his hometown, New Orleans.

“These are New Orleans Saints colors. I wanted to bring home with me on the carpet,” he said.

Batiste, joyful performances highlight Grammy Awards

Megan Thee Stallion went in another direction in an animal print dress with an oh-so-high slit from Roberto Cavalli. The lining was a contrast animal strip, an unusual touch. Dua Lipa was a study in straps sporting long blonde hair. Her Versace gown was adorned with straps and gold hardware.

Lady Gaga was high on the fashion list for Katz.

“Unexpected, old Hollywood glam that shows her more feminine, traditional side. Vey different from her edgy persona we are all used to. Don’t be surprised to see this dress trickle down in many knockoffs soon to come,” she said.

Among early walkers was Li Saumet from Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo, who covered her face with a helmet-like mask. Cheri Moon of the 1 Tribe Collective children’s group went all out in full gold, complete with a huge architectural collar. Victoria Evigan smooched her husband, Jason, in a peach and yellow dress with “Love is the Weapon” at the back.

Alisha Gaddis, with comedy on her resume, paired her shiny, minty gown with a head piece of high, golden branches. Elle King was resplendent in a red bell-bottom trouser suit with swinging bell sleeves and an ultra-wide brim hat to match. Black Coffee, the DJ from South Africa, paid homage to his friend Virgil Abloh, wearing a pair of the late designer’s sneakers before his win for dance/electronic music album.

King, a new mom, was thrilled to be wearing Christian Siriano.

“I just trusted him. He knows how to dress all types of bodies and I really celebrate that in him,” she told The Associated Press. “I just wanted to feel powerful.”

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast smiled for cameras in a mini dress of bright yellow ruffles from Valentino, while Doja Cat, her hair accentuated in spikes, wore an ice blue Atelier Versace crystal embellished sheer look.

As for the men, there was plenty of ornate, brocade jackets and suits in the early bunch.

“It’s the sort of thing that can look genuinely fantastic when executed carefully,” Evans said.

Leon Bridges lent a nod to his native Texas in a cream tuxedo look embellished with embroidery and a touch of blue bonnets.

“I just like to look good, you know,” he told the AP.

Among Evans’ early standouts was something on the other end of that spectrum, Cory Henry in a double-breasted suit and turtleneck combo.

“Rich, offbeat colors like purple can prove tricky when it comes to tailoring, but he nails the modernized ’70s vibe,” he said.

The evening’s host, Trevor Noah, looked the part in Gucci, both on the red carpet and on stage, Evans said. Among Noah’s fashion changes were a mauve double-breasted tux with black pants, and a navy blue jacquard in satin, also double-breasted.

“He showed us all that the fashion house can do toned-down tailoring with the best of them, a fact we’d all do well not to forget,” he said. “And cheers to the guys who freaked it in their own ways. Questlove’s Salehe Bembury Crocs were a particular standout.”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the best music film Grammy winner for “Summer of Soul,” rocked something else as well: a Mikimoto x Commes des Garcons pearl necklace with silver spikes that goes for $6,800.

Controversial Grammy wins — and how they’ve aged

Evans called white suits for the men a “cool microtrend for the evening,” including on Black Coffee and Esona Maphumulo, both in Amiri. Flared trousers aren’t exactly the norm, but “it’s looking like their influence can’t be ignored,” he said.

“We saw them on BTS, Giveon, Walshy Fire, not to mention Lil Nas X. Maybe I’m attuned to the ’70s vibe considering the white suits and the double-breasted suit and turtleneck combo, but it really does seem that the era’s influence has some staying power,” Evans added.

That said, the music industry’s continued love affair with slim tailoring, especially when it comes to pants, can’t be ignored, he said.

“Jack Antonoff, Jared Leto, Joh Legend, Diplo. All of them embraced a skinnier trouser,” Evans said. “Combine that with Justin Bieber’s big, big, BIG suit and you’ve got a pretty decent case study for the idea that we’re really, truly in an anything-goes era when it comes to menswear, at least when we’re talking about how you cover your legs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Diplo
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Saweetie
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Halsey
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Cutout Dress on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens is looking ultra-chic to host the ABC Oscars red carpet today in Los Angeles ahead of the award show. The “High School Musical” alum chose a glamorous black gown covered with hand-embroidered sequins from the Michael Kors Collection spring ’22 line for the exciting occasion. The halter dress featured side cutouts that extended to reveal a glimpse of her back and a carpet-skimming hem that covered her shoes from the front. However, when the 33-year-old actress turned around, a rear slit showed off a pair of shiny silver metallic platform sandals boasting a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Red Ruled on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday night, many celebrities stepped out on the Oscars carpet donning bright red. Nominees Kirsten Dunst and Ariana DeBose — in a Valentino couture pantsuit — were among the guests who opted for the bold hue. Rounding out the color trend were Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano and “Coda” star Marlee Matlin in Monique Lhuillier. The color trend even extended to menswear, with “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu wearing a custom Versace suit.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Vegas Strip#Ap
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Hollywood Glamour & the ‘Perfect Kiss’ With Travis Barker on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker joined a star-studded red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. The reality star wore a black strapless gown featuring a rounded neckline and a structured skirt with a slight slit up the side. The vintage Mugler dress, while simple, is classic Hollywood glam, playing on a black-tie style in a subtle way. Kardashian’s Aquazzura footwear was a play on a clear pump with black straps and a peep-toe. The brand’s “Perfect Kiss” sandal heels also featured PVC straps, suede uppers and a 4-inch heel. Meanwhile, Barker...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Lenny Kravitz Brings His Signature Rock-Star Style to the Grammys in Sheer Silver Chainmail Top

Move over, Timothee Chalamet: Lenny Kravitz is here to give the Grammy Awards its dose of near-shirtlessness. On the Grammys red carpet, the musician, 57, showed off his chiseled physique in a plunging silver chainmail top, paired with black leather pants and knee-high boots. He completed the look with round sunglasses and plenty of jewelry, including several layered chain necklaces.
CELEBRITIES
KSN News

National Champions return to Topeka today

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NCAA National Championship winners, the Kansas Jayhawks, returned to Topeka Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., according to the Topeka Regional Airport. A celebration was planned at Memorial Stadium with gates opening at 3:15 p.m., the team was scheduled to arrive at 4:15 p.m. On Monday night, the University of Kansas beat […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy