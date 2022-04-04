Driver stabbed, crashes SUV into South Florida restaurant

An SUV crashed into a South Florida restaurant after the driver was allegedly stabbed by a passenger.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene of the crash at Billy’s Stone Crab around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police discovered a passenger in the vehicle stabbed the driver, causing the SUV to crash into the wall of the building.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested the passenger, identified as 27-year-old Dominic Gianfermo.

Gianfermo is facing charges of attempted murder.