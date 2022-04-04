Carson Beck separating himself as Stetson's backup at UGA's practices

The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their spring practices and it seems the depth chart at quarterback is starting to get set with Kirby Smart already naming Stetson Bennett the starter. But another individual is pulling away in the race to be backup.

"Carson Beck is a clear No. 2," says DawgNation's Mike Griffith. "If Stetson isn't working hard to raise the bar, (Beck) could force a change.

Beck is reportedly the leading candidate from a group that includes a pair of top QB recruits from the state of Georgia in Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

Griffith also discussed Bennett needing to step up and take on a bigger leadership role this season.

"They put a lot of faith in Stetson last year and he delivered, but they need him to be better and that's going to require him turning into a leader, a captain," says Griffith. "They need him to be one of those guys because so many guys went out the the door, so many leaders gone."

