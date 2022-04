The National Standard Racing national championships kicked off on Monday with a slalom competition for seeding going forward. Aspen-based Felix Sachs led the entire field with the best handicap out of the male 12-13 division, 14.98% behind pacesetter Bridger Gile. In the adult slalom, David McVicker out of the male 65-69 division set the best handicap of 23.1. The Harbor Springs, Michigan representative finished with a 29.63 second time. Carly Rebeiz out of Aspen set the best handicap out of female adult competitors with a 29.15%. She finished with a 30.70 second time in the female 40-44 division.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO