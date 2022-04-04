ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roots N Blues headliner Jon Batiste wins Album of the Year Grammy

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Roots N Blues 2022 festival headliner Jon Batiste was good as gold Sunday night.

Batiste brought home five Grammys, including the coveted album of the year trophy for his 2021 offering "We Are."

The leading nominee at this year's Grammys with 11, Batiste also won best American roots performance, best American roots song, best music video and best score soundtrack for visual media.

Batiste was announced among the festival's field of headliners Friday, which also includes Wilco, Chaka Khan, Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show and Bleachers.

More: Wilco, Jon Batiste, Chaka Khan lead 2022 Roots N Blues festival field

Bleachers bandleader Jack Antonoff took home the Grammy for producer of the year, non-classical, for his work on albums by the likes of St. Vincent, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray and Lorde.

Several Roots N Blues alums also won Grammys on Sunday, including Los Lobos (best Americana album), Bela Fleck (best bluegrass album) and Joe Lovano Us Five member Esperanza Spalding (best jazz vocal album).

The album of the year Grammy goes to a complete album, whereas the similarly titled record of the year prize is awarded to a single or an individual album track. Recent album of the year winners include Swift, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Bruno Mars and Adele.

On "We Are," the Louisiana native is "inspired by the growing impact of the Black Lives Matter movement and the need to re-examine the troubled state of America’s racial divide," American Songwriter's Lee Zimmerman notes .

The album "invites us all to dance with determination. As a result, We Are is moving as well as meaningful," Zimmerman adds.

AllMusic's Matt Collar said the album focuses on "intergenerational wisdom, and it's also wonderfully fun."

More: Elvis lives — in new Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre musical

Batiste has released numerous albums under his own name, and in collaboration with the likes of Cory Wong, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Bill Laswell. Last year, he shared a best original score Academy Award for "Soul" with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; that same album won a Grammy on Sunday night.

The artist is known to many for leading his Stay Human band nightly on Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show. Colbert honored his colleague with several congratulatory tweets Sunday night, including one that read, "So proud of and happy for my beautiful friend. @JonBatiste."

Batiste also performed on Sunday night's broadcast, sending ripples of approval across social media.

Roots N Blues 2022 takes place Oct. 7-9 in Stephens Lake Park. Batiste will perform Saturday, alongside Khan, Larkin Poe, Tank and the Bangas and more. Details are available at https://rootsnbluesfestival.com/ . The full list of Grammy winner is at https://www.grammy.com/ .

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Roots N Blues headliner Jon Batiste wins Album of the Year Grammy

Columbia Daily Tribune

