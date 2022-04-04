ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Everett police Officer Dan Rocha honored at memorial

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nug1n_0eyjIvML00

EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett, law enforcement, friends, family and first responders bid farewell to Everett police officer Dan Rocha on Monday.

His memorial was held at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

The 41-year-old father of two was shot and killed by a felon he spotted moving guns from one vehicle to another in a Starbucks parking lot on March 25.

Rocha’s death is the third line of duty police death in Washington this year.

On January, 29, Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota was inadvertently shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy while trying to arrest a robbery suspect who was trying to break into his home.

On March 15, Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata was shot while the SWAT team was serving an arrest warrant in Spanaway. Calata later died at the hospital.

About Officer Dan Rocha

Rocha moved to North Everett in 2011 and worked as an assistant manager at the Fred Meyer on Casino Road.

He was hired as a parking enforcement officer in 2017. That same year, his family moved to Stanwood, in part, to be closer to nature.

Officers saw personality traits that would make him a successful police officer and encouraged him to apply. Rocha was hired as an officer in 2018 and assigned to patrol the same neighborhood where he worked at Fred Meyer.

In 2020, Dan landed his dream assignment as a dayshift patrol officer in North Everett where he served his community up until he was killed.

He leaves behind his loving wife Kelli, sons Thomas and Harrison, dads Charlie Rocha and Mike Lee, sisters Morgen Henry and Rae Ann Hismiogullari, sister-in-law Maggy Palos and brother in law Matt Nicholas, plus a large extended family.

Donate to Rocha’s family

Those who would like to make a donation to Rocha’s family can do so online at this link.

Other ways to donate:

  • All branches of Coastal Community Bank are accepting donations of checks and cash to the fund. Make checks payable to “VSS-Dan Rocha Memorial.”
  • The City of Everett will accept checks or cash donations at the Clerks Office: 2930 Wetmore Ave. Suite 1-A Everett, WA, 98201, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for walk-ins or by appointment only from 12 p.m. through 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call 425-257-8610.

Procession and memorial

The memorial procession for Rocha started at the Everett Mall and headed to the Angel of the Winds Arena.

The show of support was profound. Law enforcement officers from across Washington and across the country participated in the procession that spanned at least half a mile.

A steady stream of flashing lights could be seen from several blocks away.

The Everett Police Department had 72 squad cars take part in the procession. In addition, there were 400 vehicles from other agencies that participated. Police officers from as far away as New York showed up.

Dozens of people suddenly gathered along sidewalks, some waving flags, to show their support.

The memorial at Angels of the Wind Arena was open to the public.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Everett police officer shot, killed by suspect after altercation

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett police officer was killed by a 50-year-old man during an altercation, according to police. Officer Dan Rocha, 41, served with the department since 2017 and lived in the community for more than a decade. A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team...
EVERETT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Everett Police Officer shot and killed in Starbucks parking lot

EVERETT, Wash. - Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Everett Police Department reported a major incident on the 1000 block of Broadway Ave. that shutdown the area for a time. During this time, the WSU Everett campus also went into lockdown and evacuated students due to a potential shooting incident in the area.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett bids farewell to fallen officer

EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett paid an emotional farewell to a fallen police officer, 10 days after he was shot and killed in the line of duty. Hundreds of officers and sheriff’s deputies descended on the city of Everett, some from as far away as New York and Texas, to pay their respects to the fallen officer.
KREM2

Police: Missing Moses Lake woman likely killed by ex-boyfriend

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the investigation into a woman who went missing nearly a week ago. During the press conference, police said they have evidence to suggest the woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend.
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Vancouver, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Spanaway, WA
City
Stanwood, WA
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Robbery#A Clark County Sheriff#Swat
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Place
Vancouver, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
91K+
Followers
101K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy