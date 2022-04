One in five people (21%) believe external financial pressures will drive them into problem debt this year, according to a charity.Three in 10 (31%) are expecting to struggle to pay for essentials such as a healthy diet and clothing that is appropriate for the weather, StepChange Debt Charity said.Nearly half (47%) of people anticipate they will use up their savings this year.The findings come from a survey of more than 1,600 people in March.They were released to mark StepChange Debt Charity’s annual Debt Awareness Week (March 21 to 27).While the initial raft of support announced in February was welcome, the...

